MCDOWELL, WV (WVNS) -- Due to potential flooding there will be no meals at the senior centers or Meals on Wheels in McDowell County today, Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Executive Director of McDowell County Commission on Aging, Donald Reed said, "Out of caution, due to potential flooding, the nutrition sites are closed today. There will be no meals at the senior centers or Meals on Wheels in McDowell County."