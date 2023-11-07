TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — It is officially Election Day in Virginia!

While a lot of races in Tazewell County are uncontested, there are still a couple to keep an eye on as results begin rolling in.

In what is one of the two Virginia General Assembly races for Tazewell County in this election cycle, you have Republican candidate T. Travis Hackworth taking on Democrat Robert W. Beckman for the seat in the Virginia Senate’s 5th District.

In the other big race, you will see Independent candidate David M. “Tiger Dave” Ratliff running against Republican James W. “Will” Morefield.

In more locally based races, Susie O. Vance will be running for the Clerk of Court against Charity McDaniel Hurst.

In a race with three available seats, the race for Soil and Water Conservation Director will come down to Harry Dwight Phipps, Rodney L. Brown, David W. Simmons, Malcolm E. “Eddie” Rhudy, and Jack W. Asbury. According to the Tazewell County election ballot, you cannot vote for any more than three of the previously listed candidates.

For member seats on the County Board of Supervisors, Kyle Aaron Cruey ran against Margaret A. “Maggie” Asbury on ballots covering 101-Indian Valley, 102-Tip Top, 103-Mundy Town, 104-Falls Mills, 106-Pocahontas, 107-Amonate, 109-Bishop, 112-Bandy.

In another race for a seat on the County Board of Supervisors, Charles E. “Chuck” Presley ran against Charles A. Stacy. They appeared on ballots in precincts 501-Springville and 502-Graham.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updated election results from Virginia.