MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The following is scheduling and information pertaining to the Municipal Elections in Bluefield and Princeton:

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, early voting will start for both Bluefield and Princeton.

Bluefield voting will take place at City Hall, and at the Municipal Building on Bee Street in Princeton. Voting will also be on Saturday, May 27, 2023 and Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. On weekdays, it starts from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

The following week, voters will also get a chance to meet all four candidates running for two seats and learn their views, which will be Monday, May 22, 2023 at a “Meet the Candidates” event. This will be held at 6:00 P.M. at the Bluefield Arts Center.

Candidates Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles are being challenged by new political candidates Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr. City board elections are staggered and the seats for each of three districts on the five-member board will be held in two years.

Five candidates are running for three seats on City Council in Princeton and the top three will be will be taking those seats beginning on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Candidates James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham, who is also mayor will seek reelection with Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson, which will also be on the ballot.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the City Municipal Complex, the City of Princeton will hold a “Meet the Candidates” event as well where the public can learn about each candidate and their views. Doors open at 5:30 P.M. The event starts at 6:00 P.M. and the meet and greet is from 7:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. There is a capacity for 100 people. Refreshments will be provided.

“It’s the leadership of the city. And one of the positive elements of a local City Council is that they’re the most accessible representatives of the people. Many of the issues that concern local residents can be channeled through their local representatives to the next levels of government, and the Council will work through State representatives, Congressional Representatives and senators to help the citizens in their city,” said Kenneth Clay, City Clerk for the City of Princeton.

Municipal elections, which are non-partisan, are set for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in both cities.

The polling wards for the City of Princeton are as followed: