Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11 p.m. UPDATE: ANSTED, WV (WVNS) -- The search for a potential missing kayaker is called off for the night.

According to Eve West, the Chief of Interpretation for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Gauley River National Recreation Area, search and rescue crews did not find the kayak or a person at the reported pinned spot, and there are no missing persons reported in the area.