CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Supreme Court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ability to regulate climate change Thursday.

A lower court ruling would have given the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency virtually unlimited authority to regulate wide swaths of everyday life. In particular, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals mistakenly concluded that a narrow provision of federal law grants EPA broad authority to reorder entire economic sectors, such as manufacturing, hotels, and power generation in broad ways.

On Feb. 28 before the high court, West Virginia and 18 other states challenged an overbroad interpretation of the EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions from coal-fired plants.

In a 6-3 ruling on June 30, 2022, the justices determined that the EPA cannot induce a shift toward cleaner energy sources using the approach that Obama-era regulation tried to, setting limits on how the agency can deal with power plants.

Leaders in West Virginia are all pleased with the announcement of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after the Supreme Courts’ decision in West Virginia v. EPA:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision today in West Virginia v. EPA. This ruling in favor of West Virginia will stop unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. from being able to unilaterally decarbonize our economy just because they feel like it. Instead, members of Congress who have been duly elected to represent the will of the people across all of America will be allowed to have a rightful say when it comes to balancing our desire for a clean environment with our need for energy and the security it provides us.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The Governor explained the federal government has exercised too much power for quite some time.

“People like to say ‘D.C. has too much power.’ They’re right. For too long, our federal bureaucracy has had almost unlimited, unchecked power over us with little accountability to the public. Agencies shouldn’t get to make unilateral decisions affecting all of our lives without Congress’s vote. That’s what this case really does, it gives power back to the people. West Virginia is one of the few states in the nation where all agency regulations must be approved by a vote of the state legislature before they take effect. I’m glad that the federal government will now be following the West Virginia model.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

He ended his statement by thanking Attorney General Morrisey for his work in arguing the case of WV. v. EPA

“I want to thank our Attorney General for all his hard work arguing this case right up to the Supreme Court. This ruling will have a positive impact on our country for generations to come and I’m proud that West Virginia was the state leading the way in this landmark case.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Attorney General Morrisey also had a similar statement in reflection of winning the court ruling against the EPA.

“We are pleased this case returned the power to decide one of the major environmental issues of the day to the right place to decide it: the U.S. Congress, comprised of those elected by the people to serve the people. This is about maintaining the separation of powers, not climate change. Today, the Court made the correct decision to rein in the EPA, an unelected bureaucracy. And we’re not done. My office will continue to fight for the rights of West Virginians when those in Washington try to go too far in asserting broad powers without the people’s support. Our team did a great job in explaining why the Supreme Court should define the reach of EPA’s authority once and for all, and it paid off with today’s ruling. We intend to use the strong win the Court gave us in today’s decision to keep fighting for our State, local communities and our jobs. We are optimistic that the decision will save many West Virginia jobs.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee also issued a statement detailing the importance of this case in balancing the powers that the EPA has over the economy.