Canvassing to begin following WV Primary Election

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The votes are in and now it is time to make them official.

Election officials are preparing to canvass votes from Tuesday’s Primary Election. Greenbrier County Clerk, Robin Loudermilk, said this means they will go through each precinct and total up numbers again. They will also go through any absentee ballots that were not counted.

“We don’t want to miss anybody’s vote and we want to count every ballot we can, so we want every voter to make sure their ballot was cast and that’s why we double check all that,” Loudermilk said.

Canvassing in Greenbrier County takes place Monday, June 15, 2020.