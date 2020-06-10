Community votes new mayor in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new mayor was elected in Hinton, Summers County on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Jack Scott beat incumbent Joe Blankenship for the position. Scott said this is his first time running for the mayoral position. He said he is very excited to start this role.

“I am super excited. This wasn’t a win for me. It was never about me. This was a win for Hinton, West Virginia. I’m super excited about the opportunity that we have here. I look forward to working with everyone to make this town a bigger success,” Scott said.

Scott said he has some ideas he is looking forward to getting to work.