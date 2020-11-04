Ambulance Levy does not pass in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — On the ballot in Monroe County this year, residents had the option to check a box saying if they were for or against the ambulance levy. The majority voted they were against it.

The levy would have provided emergency management services to the residents in Monroe County.

In June, the County Commission suspended the 100 dollar fee Monroe County residents had to pay for emergency services. Since then, STAT EMS began responding to calls in the county.

Since the levy did not pass, the county can not enter contracts with private emergency services.