Democratic Conventions in WV Counties rescheduled

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Ahead of the West Virginia Primary Election, the Democratic Party in West Virginia had planned conventions in the counties across the Mountain State. In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, they have rescheduled those meetings.

County Conventions were originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020. They will now be held on Saturday, May 16. The action was approved on March 23 by the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee.

“Our first priority is the safety of West Virginia voters,” said Communications Director, Brittni McGuire. “We want to ensure that everyone who is interested can play a part in the process, but we need to be sure we are listening to our leaders and health officials during these unprecedented times.”

The West Virginia Democratic Party is contacting all County Chairs and providing them with the current changes. Further details will be released as they become available.