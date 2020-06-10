Fire Levy renewed in Raleigh County primaries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It was not just seats at stake in Tuesday’s primaries, the Fire Levy was also on the ballot.

Unofficial results showed the levy passed. The current levy money supports operations of the City of Beckley Fire Department, 13 volunteer fire departments across the county, and the Raleigh Emergency Operations Center.

It is also necessary for continued operations, firefighter training, maintenance and purchase of equipment, as well as vital first responder programs that allow firefighters to tend to emergency calls in secluded areas where ambulance services may be limited or take longer.