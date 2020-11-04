Monroe County sees record number of early and absentee voters

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Election Day can always be stressful for County Clerks and their staff, but Election Day in Monroe County went pretty smoothly. County Clerk, Donald Evans said despite having a couple of poll workers fail to show up, the polls were able to open on time.

A little over a week ago, County Clerks were still looking for a handful of poll workers. The staff took matters into their own hands and made some calls to residents in the community. Fortunately, they were able to fill the spots which lead to the successful day.

“We really have not had any problems, issues, other than typical little issues like questions from poll workers and things like that, but overall it went well,” Evans said.

Evans also said they had a record number of early voters and absentee voters in this year’s election.