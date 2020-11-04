Sarah Martin elected as Monroe County Assessor

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION, WV (WVNS) — There was a new assessor named Tuesday night in Monroe County.
Republican candidate, Sarah Martin, unofficially won the election by more than 3,000 votes. She said campaigning during a pandemic was different and had its fair share of difficulties.

“There was no pass uppers, or any benefits or anything to go to. It was a little difficult but I did my best,” said Martin.

Martin said she is looking forward to starting her new position as assessor and that her main goal is to be fair to the tax payers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News