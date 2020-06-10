Sitler defeated in Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney race, Cochran excited to serve community

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A big race that unfolded during the Primary Election was the Prosecuting Attorney’s race in Mercer County. Brian Cochran defeated incumbent George Sitler.

Cochran said he will be running unopposed in the November General Election. He currently works at a law firm, but he said he is excited to step into the new role and serve his community.

“I had no idea what would happen. I’ve never done anything like this before and the community’s support behind me has been very humbling and I appreciate it. There’s a lot of people who worked awful hard for me and I thank them all,” Cochran said.

Cochran said he will take over as prosecuting attorney in January after the election in November.