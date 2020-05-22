WVSOS looking for poll workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — It is just 17 days until the West Virginia Primary Election and the WV Secretary of State is getting ready for voters to cast their ballots on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. All 55 county clerks are finalizing preparations for in-person voting.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said counties are gathering the necessary poll workers and alternates to man locations for early voting and Election Day. Some location are working to fill positions left empty by veteran poll workers who are more susceptible to COVID-19.

“We want veteran poll workers who are concerned about COVID-19 to know that other generation of West Virginians are ready to jump in,” said Warner. “We are recruiting alternate poll workers statewide to stand by in the case that others may sit this one out. We hope our veterans will return for the November General Election.”

Poll workers are paid for completing a training class and working Election Day. Those who are interested may contact their county clerk for specific payment information.

“We’re asking registered voters to step up and help out. This is a unique election and a unique opportunity for those interested in our democracy to serve as a poll worker,” Warner added. “We hope to have sufficient poll workers for Election Day, which means you may not get selected, but if duty calls we need to know you are there to jump in.”

Any registered voter who is interested is encouraged to contact their county clerk’s office or complete the form at GoVoteWV.com.