Wyoming County Clerk says Primary Election Day ran smoothly

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Election Day can be a stressful time because of all the moving parts.

Wyoming County Clerk, Jewell Aguilar, was pleased with how the day went.

She said they had minimal complications on the day of the primaries. She added the polling locations were all up and running right on time.

“Everything has run smooth, all of our polling locations opened up on time, didn’t have any changes there,” Aguilar said. “Our poll workers all showed up the day has just been really smooth.”

She also said they saw an increase in absentee voters this year, but Aguliar thinks it helped with voter turn out.