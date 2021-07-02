Fridays in the Park returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Fridays in the Park is back in Beckley for its 30th year! Country artist, Billy Payne, was one of the performers on July 2, 2021. Actors from Theatre West Virginia were also there to tease their play, Alice at Wonderland.

“To let them know about this wonderful show and to give them a taste of what they are in for this season. Especially since we had to take last season off due to COVID,” Nick Yurick, an employee with Theatre WV, said.

Saturday, July 3, 2021 is the last show of Alice at Wonderland. Fridays in the Parks runs every week until the end of August.