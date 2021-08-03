UPDATE: Man found guilty in sexual abuse trial in Raleigh County

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — August 3, 2021: Richard Lee Chambers Jr. was found guilty Tuesday morning following a sexual abuse trial in Raleigh County.

Chambers was found guilty on all 21 counts, ranging from six counts of first degree sexual assault, to another six counts of sexual abuse. Chambers sexually abused a child and was originally charged in 2018.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13, 2021 at 9 a.m.

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Ghent area is in jail for sexual abusing a child.

Troopers arrested Richard Lee Chambers Monday, December 3, 2018. Chambers is charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

Court documents state on December 1, 2018 trooper received the complaint. In an interview, the child told troopers the abuse started when she was 3-years-old. The victim also told troopers Chambers sexually abused another child in the family.

Chambers is in jail on $100,000 bond.