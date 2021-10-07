Local Teacher brings awareness to Down Syndrome

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– October is Down Syndrome awareness month. Down Syndrome is when an extra copy of the 21st chromosome occurs. It is the most common chromosomal condition. Every year about 6,000 babies are born with the condition that can cause delays with physical and developmental growth.

For Shady Spring teacher Jocelyn Woods, she tries to bring awareness about her students with disabilities daily.

“It’s important that the community or the people who do not have people with Down Syndrome or Autism or any disability in their life to be able to experience and learn more about it, so they can touch their lives, too,” Woods said.

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on the 21st of March each year.