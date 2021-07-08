Man dies after being hit by car in Raleigh County

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A man died after being hit by a car in Crab Orchard.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 9:35 p.m., a driver got the attention of Trooper N.C. Patton to let him know a pedestrian had been hit by car. Once at the scene, Trooper Patton found Jared Holahan, 27, of Columbia Station, Ohio, laying unresponsive in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Holahan was standing in the middle of the road when two vehicles travelling west on Route 16 hit him. The incident happened on Robert C. Byrd Drive, near the Walmart in Crab Orchard.

The incident is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.