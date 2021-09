BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Today, September 22, 2021, is the Autumnal Equinox, which means Fall is finally here! The new season officially begins at 3:21 pm EDT.

According to Merriam-Webster, the word "equinox" comes from the Latin words aequus (equal) and nox (night). A reference to the fact that some parts of the Earth see an equal amount of day and night on the equinox. The common misconception though is that everyone will see an equal amount of day and night on the equinox. In reality, it's only the areas between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.