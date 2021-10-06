Raleigh County Memorial Airport receives runway grant

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The Raleigh County Memorial Airport is getting an extended runway.

U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito announced a Federal Aviation Administration grant that will extend the runway and add an apron to the new 105-acre industrial park. That area is being developed for aerospace and aviation opportunities. Funding for the project totals more than $2.5 million.

“This is a vital part to the overall project,” Airport Manager Tom Cochran said. “This is in addition to the $8 million project that will be developing this property. All of this area will have direct access to the airport, which is premier to access either runway.”

The project will also open up opportunities for hands-on learning with WVU Tech and New River Tech students. They are planning to have the project done by next summer and welcome students in 2023.