Two Michigan men face drug charges in Raleigh County

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) – Two men from Detroit, Michigan were arrested after a routine traffic stop lead deputies to searching their car.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, last night, January 5, 2022, Deputy M. Talley with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office made a routine traffic stop in the MacArthur area. During the stop, RCSO K9 “Cody” detected drugs in the car. During a search of the car, deputies found 88 grams of heroin, 24 grams of marijuana, and $9,118.00 in cash.

Lamarion Cortez Travis of Detroit Michigan was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to deliver, and Brian Anthony Smith Jr also of Detroit Michigan was charged with Conspiracy to commit a felony.

Members of the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force were also involved in this investigation and arrest. The task force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and BATF.