Weathered Ground Brewery celebrates four years of business

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County staple celebrated a huge milestone on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Weathered Ground Brewery celebrated four years of crafting beer.

On Saturday, people came out to the brewery in Ghent to listen to live music, enjoy good food, and so much more.

Aryn Fonda is one of the owners of Weathered Ground Brewery. She said she is excited to be able to have this event after everything the brewery dealt with through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are just grateful that our community has stood behind us so much they’ve been so supportive even during covid,” Fonda said.



Several local vendors attended the celebration and community members were able to purchase and support them as well. Weathered Ground’s four-year anniversary celebration ended at 10 p.m.