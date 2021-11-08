Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2021 Virginia General Election Results
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Demolition continues on a building in Uptown Beckley
Top Stories
Raleigh County Library holds sneaker drive for Humane Society
Bookmobile to participate in Mac’s Memorial Toy Fund
Sonic fast-food restaurant returns to Beckley
Police: Princeton man accused of sexually abusing girls as young as five-years-old
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Chilly tonight, but warm for Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
More Seasonable For Monday
Video
A warming trend kicks off the new week, a cold blast will end it
Video
Inching closer to 60 degrees this Sunday while staying dry
Video
Frosty start turns into sunshine and a warm-up today
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Veterans Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Milwaukee Bucks end NBA’s Trump-era White House hiatus
Top Stories
Wilson cleared to return to football activities for Seattle
Top Stories
Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim’s parents
Athletes Unlimited signs more WNBA players for new league
NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation
US defender Chris Richards making his mark in German league
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Report School Closings or Delays
Report Your School Closing or Delay Here!
Trending Stories
Police: Princeton man accused of sexually abusing girls as young as five-years-old
VACCINE LOTTERY: Gov. Justice reveals prizes aimed at education for ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’
Tazewell County holds annual Veterans Day parade
Video
Raleigh County man accused of trying solicit minor for sex
Veterans Day: Here’s where our military can get free meals and discounts
4 accused of keeping 16-year-old girl in “torture chamber”
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Funeral Assistance Program reimburses families whose loved one died due to COVID-19
Video
Greenbrier County Woman Found Guilty of Child Abuse Resulting in Death
Milwaukee Bucks end NBA’s Trump-era White House hiatus