Which budget Sonos speakers are best?

Picking out the right Sonos speaker for your budget can be tough. Most of the company’s speakers are fairly high-quality, which means most also come at a high cost. Still, you can find a handful of affordable Sonos speakers. The Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker is an excellent speaker for the average user looking to buy just one.

What to know before you buy a budget Sonos speaker

Use

The best Sonos speakers can be used in multiple settings, which is part of their benefit. Despite their versatility, however, thinking about how you plan to use your speaker can help you choose exactly what you want. Single Sonos speakers can be purchased affordably for use with a TV at home, or for portable use. Either way, Sonos speakers work well with other speakers from this brand and are easily upgraded later.

Power

Sonos speakers vary in how they’re powered. While many use a regular electrical outlet for power, a few feature rechargeable batteries instead. These include the Sonos Roam, Move and Five. Those with batteries can be charged using a USB-C cable and a USB wall adapter.

Powered vs. wireless Sonos speakers

Sonos is mostly known for its powered speakers, but also offers a few wireless speakers with high-quality audio. The company’s powered, or wired, speakers require an electrical outlet rather than using a battery, but most still use wireless connections to connect to devices. The company’s most affordable wireless speakers, the Roam and the Move, feature wireless Bluetooth connections and batteries.

What to look for in a quality budget Sonos speaker

Connectivity

Much of Sonos’ speaker lineup lacks connectivity, so it’s crucial to make sure you choose models that include the inputs you need. You can find a few of the company’s speakers sporting Bluetooth, though most don’t. As for individual speakers, only the Sonos Five features a 3.5 millimeter input. Most of the company’s speakers connect through Wi-Fi streaming options, Ethernet or through an HDMI port for TV use.

Audio quality

A speaker’s audio quality is the reason you buy it, and you may get what you need out of inexpensive speakers. While portable speakers offer lower-quality audio, they’re still a major improvement from listening on your smartphone or laptop speakers. Or you can gain powerful audio for home theater use from Sonos’ powered speakers and soundbars. Speakers that support high-resolution surround-sound audio such as Dolby Atmos are worth buying.

Features

Some of Sonos’ speakers include other useful features such as mobile app access, dustproofing and waterproofing. In addition, they commonly include automatic tuning based on a room, which uses the device’s microphone and software to equalize audio based on the sound quality in a given space. Most of the company’s lineup also includes capacitive touch buttons, which don’t actually press like buttons, but rather respond when they sense your finger.

How much you can expect to spend on budget Sonos speakers

Cheap Sonos speakers range from $179-$399. Most Sonos speakers, on the other hand, cost upward of $449 — with many of the company’s home theater systems costing well over $1,000.

Budget Sonos speaker FAQ

Do Sonos speakers have Bluetooth?

A. Most don’t. However, the budget Roam and Move speakers do include Bluetooth. Other speakers from the company feature Apple AirPlay 2 and wireless audio streaming via the Sonos app.

Do Sonos speakers need to be connected to a power source?

A. Many do. However, both the Sonos Roam and Move feature a rechargeable battery. Those that do require power plug into a standard electrical outlet.

Tips

Bundles: Sonos offers bundles with audio systems for multiple rooms. These can be useful for linking speakers to add volume and audio quality.

Sonos offers bundles with audio systems for multiple rooms. These can be useful for linking speakers to add volume and audio quality. Connections: Most of Sonos’ speakers let you use the company’s mobile app for iPhone or Android. These make it easy to stream music, fine-tune audio or set up voice assistants.

What’s the best budget Sonos speaker to buy?

Top budget Sonos speaker

Sonos One SL Powered Wireless Speaker

What you need to know: This speaker offers a massive sound and can be easily sync up with other Sonos speakers.

What you’ll love: It’s great for home theater and individual use and weighs under 5 pounds. It pairs with devices via Wi-Fi, Ethernet or Apple AirPlay 2 and plugs into an electrical outlet. It also comes with easy-to-use capacitive touch buttons for playback and volume control.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include Bluetooth connectivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Top budget Sonos speaker for the money

Sonos Roam Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: It’s the most budget-friendly Sonos speaker, offering an impressive sound for the price tag.

What you’ll love: Beyond its low price tag, its small, portable design makes it easy to take on the go. It’s also rated IP67 for dustproofing and waterproofing, making it perfect for hiking, camping and other outdoor applications. Users can connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

What you should consider: It doesn’t offer the same audio quality as other speakers from Sonos.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Worth checking out

Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker

What you need to know: This is an excellent portable speaker, offering top-notch sound quality for buyers wanting a reasonably priced upgrade.

What you’ll love: It features an IP56 dust and water resistance rating, and it’s more durable than many models. It includes up to 11 hours of battery life and Bluetooth connections.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other economy-level speakers from Sonos, and some buyers went with the Beam soundbar for just a little bit more.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

