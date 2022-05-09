Which Cuisinart ice cream maker is best?

Homemade ice cream can be delicious, but you need an ice cream maker to make some. An ice cream maker lets you use the ingredients you want to craft your own ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt.

Cuisinart is a top manufacturer of kitchen appliances and offers several high-quality ice cream makers. If you’re looking for one that makes delicious frozen desserts, the Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet And Ice Cream Maker is a worthy machine that works fast and has a stylish look.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart ice cream maker?

Frozen bowl makers

A frozen bowl ice cream maker requires you to freeze a double-insulated bowl in the freezer before doing anything else. Once frozen, pre-mixed ingredients are poured into the bowl and placed into the ice cream maker. Once you’ve done that, all you need to do is turn it on, and the machine will churn the ingredients until you or the timer shuts it off.

Frozen bowl ice cream makers are easy to use, but the main disadvantages are that it’s challenging to make large quantities and that the frozen bowl has to be frozen or else you won’t be able to use it effectively.

Compressor makers

Compressor models are far more expensive and bulkier than frozen bowl ice cream makers, but many find them worth the money as they don’t have to freeze the bowl. Compressor ice cream makers have built-in freezers, so all you have to do is add the pre-mixed ingredients and let it work its magic.

Capacity

Smaller ice cream makers usually can make 1 quart of ice cream at a time, while medium-sized ones can produce up to 1.5 quarts. Machines that can make 2-4 quarts are usually larger, so they take up more space, are more expensive and take longer since there’s more ice cream to make.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart ice cream maker

Churning time

The best Cuisinart ice cream makers are highly efficient, usually taking less than 20 minutes to make a full load. Less expensive frozen bowl models can take longer, usually around 20-30 minutes.

Timer and after-cool

Most Cuisinart ice cream makers have built-in timers to let you know when your ice cream is ready. For those that don’t, you’ll need to manually check on your ice cream every so often until it reaches your desired consistency.

Also, once your ice cream is ready, some ice cream makers shut off their primary function but have a feature that keeps your ice cream cool for up to 10 minutes more, so you don’t have to worry about it melting too fast.

Paddles

Ice cream makers come with paddles for churning to the appropriate consistency. However, ice cream and gelato require different paddles. Some ice cream makers only come with an ice cream paddle, but premium machines also come with one for gelato.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart ice cream maker

You can find a Cuisinart ice cream maker for as low as $70-$100. However, if you want a high-end compressor machine, be prepared to spend up to $300.

Cuisinart ice cream maker FAQ

Where can I find recipes for homemade ice cream?

A. Some ice cream makers also come with booklets and instructions featuring ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet and gelato recipes. Also, you can search online for additional recipes.

How do I get the best results from my frozen bowl ice cream maker?

A. Ensure the bowl is dry before placing it in the freezer and leave it for at least 24 hours.

What’s the best Cuisinart ice cream maker to buy?

Top Cuisinart ice cream maker

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet and Ice Cream Maker

What you need to know: It offers superior performance and functionality and has several convenient features.

What you’ll love: It has a stainless steel finish and a fully automatic motor, so it works fast, making drinks or frozen treats in under 20 minutes. It has a retractable cord, a large ingredients chute, and comes with a replacement lid, an insulated freezer bowl, a paddle and a recipe booklet.

What you should consider: The motor is loud, and it’s advisable to follow instructions closely to get the best results possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cuisinart ice cream maker for the money

Cuisinart ICE-21PK Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker

What you need to know: It’s easy to use and popular for its stylish design and efficiency.

What you’ll love: It has a dazzling pink finish and can make desserts and drinks in less than 20 minutes. It has a large 1.5-quart capacity, an insulated freezer bowl and a secure lid lock.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that the ice cream it makes is hard and icy at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream And Gelato Maker

What you need to know: This is one of the more expensive models, but it has a commercial-quality build and boasts several premium features.

What you’ll love: It has a 1.5-quart capacity and easy-to-use touchpad controls with an LCD readout display and a 60-minute countdown timer for accuracy. Plus, a 10-minute cooling feature keeps ice cream cold after the timer has sounded.

What you should consider: Some customers report that ice cream spills over near the end of the freezing process, and the container freezes and gets stuck to the unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

