Which NutriSource dog food is best?

Whether you have a brand-new puppy or an aging senior, your dog is a beloved household member, so only the best food will do.

NutriSouce is a third-generation family-owned company that has been making pet food since 1964 and has a large selection of wet and dry food. Its recipes are made from quality ingredients containing essential vitamins and minerals to keep your pet healthy and happy. The best is the original, NutriSource Adult Chicken and Rice Recipe, which remains one of its most popular.

What to know before you buy NutriSource dog food

Wet food vs. dry food

You have two choices when selecting dog food — wet and dry. There are benefits and drawbacks to each.

Dogs tend to like wet food because it’s more flavorful than dry food, leaving them feeling satiated. It’s often better for picky eaters. It’s also easier to chew, making it good for puppies and senior dogs. It doesn’t contain chemical preservatives, but it’s often messier and more expensive than dry dog food. Dry dog food: It’s less messy than wet food but more convenient and less expensive. It’s also healthier because chewing kibble can help remove plaque from your dog’s teeth. However, it might contain more chemical preservatives and your dog might not like it as much as wet food.

Types of dog food

What stands out about NutriSource is variety. It has multiple recipes for puppies, adults and senior dogs. It offers 16 grain-inclusive dry recipes, 17 grain-free dry recipes, six grain-inclusive wet recipes and three grain-free wet recipes, making it easier to find one your dog will love.

What to look for in quality NutriSource dog food

Grain-free

Grain-free dog food is made without corn, wheat or soy and contains more protein. Potatoes and pea flour often serve as alternative sources of carbohydrates in these recipes. Grain-free dog food can be beneficial if your dog has digestive issues or allergies to certain carbohydrates. NutriSource grain-free recipes contain prebiotics and probiotics that support gut health.

Good 4 Life

This proprietary formula supports digestion, gut health, nutrient utilization, health and brain function, and a healthy skin and coat. These nutrients are easily absorbed to help your dog fight infection and disease. The Good 4 Life Plus formula was developed for dogs needing a high-protein diet.

Small Bites dog food

This formula has smaller kibble. It’s ideal for smaller dogs, senior dogs, adult dogs with teeth and gum issues, or any dogs that might struggle to chew larger kibble.

How much you can expect to spend on NutriSource dog food

It comes in multiple packaging sizes, so pricing can vary. Dry food costs $3-$5 per pound, depending on the size of the bag. A 12-pack of 13-ounce cans of wet dog food costs $30-$40, depending on the recipe.

NutriSource dog food FAQ

When should I transfer my dog from puppy NutriSource to the adult formula?

A. Feed your pet the puppy formula until age 12 months, because it contains enhanced vitamins and nutrients needed for growth and development. Always check with your vet before changing your dog’s diet.

What should I feed a dog that is overweight?

A. It’s common to think that giving your dog less food would support weight loss, but that’s not always the best choice. It’s often best to switch to a recipe lower in calories so you aren’t depriving your dog of necessary vitamins and minerals. However, you always want to have a vet examine your dog to ensure there aren’t any underlying health issues.

Can I feed my dog multiple NutriSource recipes?

A. Yes. It can be healthy to rotate the food and type of protein you feed your dog to offer a well-rounded diet containing more essential nutrients. If you do opt for rotational feeding, rotate the primary type of protein you use every three months.

What’s the best NutriSource dog food to buy?

Top NutriSource dog food

NutriSource Adult Chicken and Rice Recipe

What you need to know: Chicken is the number one ingredient in this recipe, and it’s one that dogs love. It’s easy to digest and helps your dog maintain proper nutrition.

What you’ll love: Support your furry friend’s health and muscle mass with this high-protein formula loaded with prebiotics and probiotics. The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids can quickly begin improving your pet’s health.

What you should consider: This is not grain-free dog food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top NutriSource dog food for the money

NutriSource Beef and Rice Recipe

What you need to know: The farm-raised beef and low-ash lamb formula make for a great-tasting dog food that improves your dog’s gut health.

What you’ll love: The high-quality holistic ingredients and balanced nutrient-dense formula can improve health and are suitable for all breeds in all life stages.

What you should consider: The size of this kibble is slightly larger than other recipes and might be difficult for older pets or those with dental issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NutriSource Small Bites Adult Chicken and Rice Recipe

What you need to know: This grain-inclusive dog food is rich in protein and provides complete nutrition.

What you’ll love: It includes omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, DL-methionine, L-carnitine, taurine and choline chloride to help support muscle and heart health. It’s specially formulated to support gut health with the inclusion of quality prebiotics and probiotics.

What you should consider: This formula is ideal for little dogs and dogs with tooth or gum issues. The kibble can get messy when eaten by larger dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

