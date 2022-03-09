Which pirate hats are best?

Media depicts pirates relatively often, and no pirate is complete without their hat. A pirate hat is the perfect way to top off costumes for a Halloween outing or to celebrate a pirate-themed night. Either way, the type you choose can usually be matched to your outfit or your preferences.

For something elegant, the Skeleteen Faux Leather Pirate Hat fits with a wide range of costumes and offers a more realistic option than most.

What to know before you buy a pirate hat

Use

How you plan to use your pirate hat may determine which ones you prefer. Whether you plan to use them for Halloween or another occasion, the best party hats come in all shapes and sizes. Similarly, pirate hats can be found in so many different styles that most users have no problem finding one that works for their needs. Low-profile pirate hats are also often used for similarly-styled costumes, such as American colonists, early politicians or general adventurers.

Pirate hat types

You can find various types of pirate hats, ranging in material, shape, quality and overall style. You’ll often find traditional pirate hats with either two or three corners. Bandanas are also a common style of hat used by pirates — at least on TV. You can also find pirate hats made from simple paper for less realism, or featuring faux leather that looks straight off the Black Pearl.

Quantity

You can usually save money by purchasing decorative hats in bulk. Buying in bulk can also be helpful for those hoping to supply an entire party. Many pirate hats come in two packs, perfect for couples’ Halloween costumes. You can also find them in bulk packs with as many as 36 hats. Whether you need one or several hats, you should still be able to find a wide range of styles to suit your taste.

What to look for in a quality pirate hat

Quality material

Pirate hats come in many materials, and even those on a budget typically want something high-quality and comfortable. Many cheap pirate hats feature low-quality materials, which may not matter for buyers who only plan to use them once. Most commonly, you’ll find them made from materials such as polyester, cotton, paper and plastic, though they also come in several fabrics and other materials.

Style

The shape of most pirate hats is called bi- or tri-corner, referring to whether it has two or three corners. Pirate hats also come in styles that are more or less realistic and in several colors, most often black and brown. Along with bi and tricorn hats, some pirate hat buyers prefer a bandana to a hat, for an option that’s lower profile and usually more affordable.

Eye patches and other pirate accessories

You can find many other accessories to round out a pirate look. Most commonly, you’ll find pirate hats with eye patches, a great way to affordably add another element to your costume. And you can use other accessories, such as parrots, feathers and swords.

How much you can expect to spend on pirate hats

Cheap pirate hats cost as little as $8. Depending on how high-quality they are, most pirate hats range from $13-$40.

Pirate hat FAQ

Can you buy Jack Sparrow pirate hats from “Pirates of the Caribbean”?

A. You can buy several hats in the leathery tricorn style of the captain Johnny Depp played in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. They come from many online retailers, including Amazon, Etsy and directly from Disney.

Do pirate costumes often include bandanas as hats?

A. While bi-corner and tri-corner pirate hats are most common, you’ll also see many pirate depictions including bandanas as hats. Pirate costumes can be accented by bandanas with the classic skull-and-crossbones design, or by ones that simply use the colors red and black.

What’s the best pirate hat to buy?

Top pirate hat

Skeleteen Brown Distressed Faux Leather Pirate Hat

What you need to know: This hat features a beautiful distressed faux leather at an affordable price, making it the perfect addition to any realistic pirate costume.

What you’ll love: It measures about 12 inches by 13 inches and fits most heads. The manufacturer-recommended age is 3 and up, though it may be big for young children. In addition to pirate costumes, it’s great for similar costumes such as early American colonists.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other pirate hats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pirate hat for the money

FakeFace Ultraviolet Protection Bandana Pirate Hat And Skull Cap

What you need to know: This is a super-comfortable and affordable option, featuring a skull-and-crossbones design on a UV protection cap that’s equally useful for costumes.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a comfortable polyester-microfiber-cotton blend that fits most. It also comes in two other stylish skull-and-crossbones designs.

What you should consider: This isn’t a traditional pirate hat, though it’s a great affordable solution for pirate costumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

D-Fokes Two-Pack Of Pirate Hats With Eye Patches

What you need to know: Anyone dressing up as a couple will love this simple two-pack of pirate hats, also featuring a pair of eye patches to help round out the costume.

What you’ll love: This is another affordable option, offering the hats and extra eye patches at a price comparable to most individual hats. These can also be adjusted to fit most head sizes using the red rope.

What you should consider: They’re made from a fairly cheap material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

