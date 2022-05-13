Which sunset lamp is best?

The latest social media darling, the sunset lamp, is a small but effective device that can change your home’s ambience with the flip of a switch. The light it projects on your wall replicates a sunset, and the best ones also include a remote that lets you change their brightness, shade and illumination pattern.

A top pick is the YouOKLight Sunset Lamp, which projects a variety of colors or 16 colors.

What to know before you buy a sunset lamp

What sunset lamps do

Sunset lamps mimic a sunset by casting a circle of golden and amber hues onto a wall or ceiling. The simulated sunset is calming and can be used to highlight your decor. It can also give your selfies a boost of drama.

Many confuse sunset lamps with light therapy lamps, but they are not the same. Light therapy lamps mimic daylight during fall and winter to help decrease depression in those with seasonal affective disorder.

The sunset lamp is also commonly confused with the sun lamp, which serves a different purpose. Sun lamps are widely used in tanning salons and emit harmful ultraviolet rays. Sunset lamps emit a minimal amount of UV, if any.

How to assemble one

While sunset lamps arrive in several pieces, assembly should be quick and easy. Just screw the base into the LED lamp head, plug it in, locate the remote control and begin using it.

Some lamps include a USB cable instead of a standard plug. In that case, you will likely need to use your own USB adapter to power your device.

Lifespan

Sunset lamps typically use LED lightbulbs, which is ideal because they can last years. However, once they die, they are not replaceable. While some manufacturers are willing to offer an estimated life cycle, the bulb’s longevity largely depends on how you use it.

Factors that could decrease your LED bulb’s life include:

I ntense heat

Using it on a higher current than necessary

Frequent use

If you would like your sunset lamp to last, use it responsibly and try to find one that comes with a warranty or a manufacturer’s guarantee.

What to look for in a quality sunset lamp

Adjustability

It’s convenient to have a lamp that adjusts to its environment. That means you should be able to adjust its height, and rotate the bulb from side to side 360 degrees and up and down 180 degrees.

Material

Some sunset lamps are made from plastic, which makes them less durable. The best ones boast an aluminum or iron stand and frame with a glass dome covering the lightbulb.

A connected app

While most remotes for these lamps let you pick from 16 colors and even give you the power to mix them to your liking, a connected app allows you to tailor your projection hues with more precision. With one, you can sync your light to your music and microphone. And they typically include mood-setting effects such as a strobe, flash, fade and smooth transition.

How much you can expect to spend on a sunset lamp

These lamps are very affordable. Overall, they cost $16-$30, and most feature-rich models are around $20.

Sunset lamp FAQ

Are sunset lamps safe?

A. Absolutely. As long as you purchase yours from a reputable source and it is in good condition, it should be perfectly safe to use as often as you like.

Can a sunset lamp affect your sleep cycle?

A. No. While the light replicates a sunset design, it should not affect your circadian rhythm under normal circumstances.

Are sunset lamps good for your health?

A. Despite widespread misinformation, sunset lamps do not boast any clinically proven health benefits. They are not a source of vitamin D, and a doctor would not typically prescribe one to treat mood or sleep disorders.

What’s the best sunset lamp to buy?

Top sunset lamp

YouOKLight Sunset Lamp

What you need to know: It might be a mere 10.63 inches tall, but it packs a powerful sunset projection.

What you’ll love: This lamp has an app and remote to customize your projection using its 16 color options. It can pulse with your music or microphone and features a timer. Its projection options include strobe, flash, transition and fade. The stand and light are adjustable.

What you should consider: You might be able to get similar features from an even more affordable sunset lamp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sunset lamp for the money

Historyoo Sunset Lamp

What you need to know: It boasts a durable aluminum stand and frame with a glass light cover.

What you’ll love: This lamp has a remote control and a connected app identical to more expensive models. It lets you change the projection’s brightness and color blend, which can sync to your music. Its flexible tripod design allows you to secure it on uneven surfaces.

What you should consider: You can rotate its head, but the manufacturer warns that you cannot turn it a full 360 degrees, as that might damage its cord.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xinzokyc Sunset Lamp

What you need to know: This fully adjustable light includes a charging adapter and a power switch on the cable for added convenience.

What you’ll love: It features a versatile tripod design for easy positioning. You can rotate its head 360 degrees to the left and right and tilt it 180 degrees up and down. It is app-connected with a wide range of color-blend options and includes a remote control.

What you should consider: The remote control is not as feature-rich as the app, so you need to use the app to get the most out of this lamp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

