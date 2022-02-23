Which tilt-out laundry hamper is best?

Tilt-out laundry hampers include a simple cabinet to hide laundry and associated odors and a simple method for opening and closing the hamper compartment. Depending on where you plan to put your hamper and how much space for laundry you need, various tilt-out laundry hampers may be worth considering.

Household Essentials Tilt-Out Laundry Sorter Cabinet is an excellent pick for anyone, offering two shuttered cabinet compartments for hampers, each including a removable, washable liner.

What to know before you buy a tilt-out laundry hamper

Location

Depending on where you plan to put your tilt-out laundry hamper, you may find that certain models work better for you. Most laundry hampers end up in a person’s bedroom or closet, though tilt-out laundry hampers are also common in bathrooms and other locations. Most importantly, a laundry hamper should take up as little room as possible while still being able to hold plenty of laundry items.

Laundry capacity

Laundry capacity refers to the amount of laundry that can fit into a given model’s hamper compartment. While larger hampers can usually fit more clothes and washable items, many prefer tilt-out hampers for their small, space-saving designs, and not necessarily for their capacity. On the other hand, buying a double unit or other large tilt-out hamper models may increase the volume of laundry you can store at a given time.

Liner vs. linerless

Some laundry hampers include a removable liner that you can take out and wash every so often. In addition to hampers with liners, you can also find tilt-out models that include similar useful items like internal laundry bins or baskets that are more rigid. Other hampers, especially more affordable models, may not include a removable liner at all.

What to look for in a quality tilt-out laundry hamper

Easy to tilt

Ultimately, choosing a hamper cabinet model that’s easy to tilt out can save you hours of frustration. Buying a tilt-out laundry hamper is supposed to make it easy to tilt the laundry compartment out, which is really the product’s main selling point. Features that may make it easier to tilt a laundry cabinet compartment include the unit’s handle, compartment type and the design of the cabinet.

Sturdiness

Laundry hampers are unique in that they’re one of the few items in the house we use daily. Because they’re often housed in cabinets, tilt-out laundry hampers are sturdier than other laundry hamper models. Buying a model that’s durable enough to withstand day-to-day wear and tear can help ensure years of use from your chosen hamper.

Style

Depending on where you put your hamper, you may want to choose a model that’s stylish and looks complementary to other items in the room. Tilt-out laundry hampers have the visual benefit of the cabinets that hold them, which are made from stylish materials like finished wood, bamboo or metal.

How much you can expect to spend on a tilt-out laundry hamper

In most cases, tilt-out laundry hampers are more expensive than regular hampers. Cheap tilt-out laundry hampers may cost as little as $70, though most units cost $100-$300.

Tilt-out laundry hamper FAQ

Can you use other items as a tilt-out laundry hamper?

A. Tilt-out cabinets for trash cans can also be used as laundry hampers, and vice versa. Tilt-out laundry hampers essentially function the same way as cabinets made for trash cans, so some users simply purchase a washable liner and use them for laundry instead.

Do most tilt-out laundry hampers come with a shelf?

A. Tilt-out laundry hampers with a shelf are fairly common, with even the lowest-end models including a flat surface. Still, some tilt-out laundry hampers include an additional open shelf compartment as well as the top surface.

What’s the best tilt-out laundry hamper to buy?

Top tilt-out laundry hamper

Household Essentials Dual Tilt-Out Laundry Sorter Cabinet

What you need to know: This tilt-out laundry hamper cabinet includes two separate tilting laundry containers and a simpler shutter front that’s both minimal and decorative.

What you’ll love: These side-by-side laundry hampers offer a simple tilting mechanism on each side, complete with removable laundry liners for easy machine-washing. This tilt-out hamper can be purchased in wood or metal variants, in either white or brown.

What you should consider: This laundry hamper cabinet was tough to put together for many buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tilt-out laundry hamper for the money

HOMCOM 31-Inch Freestanding Tilt-Out Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This small tilt-out hamper comes at a reasonable price point, offering a great, space-saving laundry solution for bathrooms, bedrooms and other areas of the house.

What you’ll love: Beyond being affordable, this simple laundry hamper includes a finished silver handle for tilting the basket compartment out. It includes a convenient lipped top surface for storing laundry supplies, bathroom towels or other relevant items.

What you should consider: This tilt-out laundry hamper doesn’t include a liner, and some people found it a bit too small for their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Evideco Bamboo Tilt-Out Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This small laundry hamper is made from a beautiful bamboo material, and it features a simple tilt-out compartment with a washable laundry bin.

What you’ll love: The design of this tilt-out hamper is enough for most people, and it includes a partially enclosed top shelf for extra storage. This unit’s laundry bin is more rigid than most hamper liners, though it also features convenient handles for easy laundry transportation.

What you should consider: Some buyers found this tilt-out hamper too expensive for how little laundry it can hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.