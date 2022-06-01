Which Tozo earbuds are best?

If you’ve ever gotten your wired earbuds caught on a passing doorknob, you’ve probably wished for a wireless pair to replace them. However, many wireless earbuds are too expensive, and the cheap models are rarely worth buying. Tozo is among the rare manufacturers offering good-quality wireless earbuds for an affordable price. Plus, they have a wide range of models, so you can find the pair with the features you need.

The best Tozo earbuds are the Tozo NC9 Wireless Earbuds. The noise canceling is superb and the earbuds are ergonomic for maximum comfort.

What to know before you buy Tozo earbuds

Tozo earbud lines

Tozo offers four lines of wireless earbuds.

T series: This is the bread and butter of Tozo’s wireless earbuds, offering a range of useful features such as one-touch pairing and waterproofing for an excellent price.

NC series: The NC series is the premium line, offering top-quality noise cancellation at costs that are still more affordable than average. You can also find older NC versions for a steep discount.

A series: This is the budget line of an already budget-friendly brand. They're excellent for occasional use, but you may want to spring for a better model if you're constantly wearing earbuds.

G series: This series is built for gamers and is packed with features that can improve your game and make communicating with other players a snap.

Fit

A comfortable fit is a must when wearing any kind of earbuds, wireless or not. Most Tozo earbuds come with a pair of silicone tips that can be replaced by alternate-sized tips purchasable on Tozo’s website.

Some of Tozo’s pricier earbuds also use ergonomic designs in the speaker housing that conform to the shape of a human ear.

What to look for in quality Tozo earbuds

Noise canceling

Tozo’s best earbuds, the NC series, offer a full suite of noise-canceling functions such as active canceling, call canceling and transparency mode. Some models in other lines, including the higher-end T series models, also include call canceling.

Battery life

The best Tozo earbuds have battery lives as long as 10-plus hours when used in the right conditions, while the worst offer about four hours. The average Tozo earbuds should last roughly six hours.

Tozo earbud cases also have battery lives as they act as portable chargers for your buds. Most cases can replenish up to 24 hours worth of earbud battery before needing a recharge. The best can stretch up to 30 hours.

Tap controls

Most Tozo earbuds offer tap controls when connected to compatible devices such as phones. The best earbuds have as many as eight tap functions by recognizing how many times you tap which earbud.

How much you can expect to spend on Tozo earbuds

Tozo earbuds typically cost $20-$120, making them budget-friendly. Most cost $30-$60 with the only differences being certain features such as waterproofing. The best earbuds cost $80-$120.

Tozo earbuds FAQ

How long do Tozo earbuds last?

A. The durability of most wireless earbuds comes down to how long the battery lasts. Depending on how you use them and how frequently they need to be recharged, the battery in most Tozo earbuds can last one to three years. Once the battery no longer holds a charge you have to buy new ones — there’s no method to replace the battery.

You can extend the lifespan of your battery by as long as an extra two years if you only listen at medium volumes and charge the buds back up before they completely run out of battery.

Are Tozo earbuds waterproof?

A. Some are. Most have IPX-6 protection, meaning the earbuds can handily resist heavy rain, sweat and other sprays of water. Other pairs have IPX-8 protection — the highest you can have — meaning they can be fully submerged in a swimming pool for as long as 30 minutes.

What are the best Tozo earbuds to buy?

Top Tozo earbuds

Tozo NC9 Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: Noise canceling for an affordable price sets these earbuds apart.

What you’ll love: The noise canceling uses a three-layer system to eliminate noise from inside and out while a transparency mode lets you hear outside sound again. The buds are ergonomically designed to fit the shape of the ear for maximum comfort. One-touch pairing is possible with compatible devices.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with the connection becoming intermittent at times. Others didn’t get the amount of battery life as listed in the description.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Tozo earbuds for the money

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: If you need a good pair of cheap wireless earbuds, then these are for you.

What you’ll love: The buds have a maximum battery life of six hours and the travel case adds up to 24 hours of battery life. They’re ultralight at only one-tenth of an ounce, making them well suited to working out. A multi-tap system lets you control your music without pulling out your phone.

What you should consider: A few customers found the buds to be uncomfortable for long periods of wear. The design can block exterior noise, making it hard to hear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tozo G1 Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These earbuds are designed with gamers in mind.

What you’ll love: These earbuds offer a gaming mode for ultralow latency and a music mode to enhance bass and treble. They also have an ultrawide frequency range for accurate sound from engine revs to gunfire. The built-in microphone is sensitive and high quality so your friends can hear you clearly.

What you should consider: Some gaming consoles don’t natively support Bluetooth earbuds from third-party manufacturers such as Tozo. You can purchase special dongles to get around this limitation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

