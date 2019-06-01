Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Adventure On Freedom Festival previews water activities
Top Stories
US jobless claims down 14,000 to 385,000 as economy rebounds
Suspected rape and killing of Indian girl triggers protests
Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games
Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Drying out Thursday
Video
Top Stories
More sunshine for Thursday, warming up by the weekend
Video
July in Review: A look back at last month’s weather
Mostly dry Wednesday, seasonable the rest of the week
Video
Tuesday night brings additional showers, drier on Wednesday
Video
Contests
Backyard BBQ
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Hero of the Day
Contest Winners
Sports
Olympics – Japan 2020
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Losses in track, wins on field: Another rocky day for USA
Top Stories
Alvarez a summer-winter medalist, US reaches baseball final
Top Stories
Batum’s block lifts France over Doncic, Slovenia 90-89
Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone
US women earn bronze medal with 4-3 win over Australia
UK police arrest 11 over racist abuse after Euros final
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
59News Mobile Apps
How to rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Raleigh County teen competes in World CrossFit Competition
Video
Police ask for public’s help to find missing Raleigh County woman
WV State Superintendent of Schools: Counties will decide on mask mandate
Video
Police looking for two people regarding the safety of an infant in Fayette County
Charges filed after officer involved shooting in Fayette County
UPDATE: Tremaine Jackson sentenced to life in prison with mercy
Video
UPDATE: Fayette County Sheriff releases new details on officer involved shooting
Video
Health officials discuss delta variant and what you need to know
Video
UPDATE: Workers at Coca-Cola Consolidated in Bluefield on strike
Video
ARH Hospitals to require COVID vaccines for all employees