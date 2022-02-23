Which flare leggings are best?

Flare leggings are new to some consumers and a throwback for others. While yoga pants have become a pandemic staple, a new style has emerged, combining bellbottoms of yesteryear with the stretchy fabric of leggings.

Whether you want to boldly enter this new trend with a wide flare or ease into it with a bootleg cut, flare leggings are the latest loungewear trend. For a high-waisted style that you can also work out in, Hiskywin Inner Pocket Yoga Pants is the top choice.

What to know before buying flare leggings

Types of leggings

When choosing flare leggings, consider when you’ll be wearing them. Some are better than others for workouts. Athletic flare leggings are designed for exercise, and ones specifically for yoga are called yoga pants. They tend to be thick, have high tensile strength and are made of synthetic fabrics that stretch with your body without losing their shape.

Fashion flare leggings for casual wear, lounging around the house, running errands or making a cameo in social media posts. Often their materials are thinner, running the risk of being sheer if not well made. They also use a wider variety of materials.

Material

High-quality flare leggings for athletic wear are nylon-elastane or nylon-Lycra blends, a flexible and breathable material. Budget-friendly flare leggings are polyester blends, such as polyester, spandex and cotton. 100% cotton leggings aren’t as common because the material can stretch out, though they offer the most breathable fabric. You can find fashion flare leggings in corduroy and velvet fabrics as well. For working out, select a fabric that’s moisture-wicking.

Size

Most flare leggings come in women’s sizes XS to XL. You can find extended sizing in some brands, such as XXS or up to 4XL. Compare your measurements with the manufacturer’s size chart for an accurate fit.

Waist

High-waisted styles are popular with flare leggings. This high-rise cut is flattering and offers extra coverage that extends above or right at the belly button. Mid-rise waistbands are also widely available. Select a wide waistband (between 3 and 5 inches) that provides a compressive panel if you’re looking for tummy control. Low-rise leggings have a thinner waistband, 1 to 2 inches.

Length

Flare leggings come in long lengths, designed to hit just above the ground. You can also find styles that are cropped or come in capri lengths. Flare leggings can be challenging to hem, so be sure to check the length measurements if you’re petite. Some brands offer petite sizing. Conversely, if you’re tall, look for brands that offer tall sizing.

What to look for in quality flare leggings

Silhouette

Flares on flare leggings range from moderate to exaggerated. For example, kick flares are more subtle than bell flares. All flare leggings fit tightly from the thigh to the knee before flaring out. This silhouette is universally flattering as it elongates the body. Choose a flare width and shape based on your personal preference.

Colors and texture

Flare leggings come in solid muted colors, like black and brown, and brighter hues like jewel tones. You can also find the flare leggings in psychedelic and floral patterns and ribbed textures.

Pockets

Many flare leggings offer pockets that accommodate smartphones. The pocket can be located on the side of the legging or as a back pocket. Some flare leggings also offer two front pockets. If you are using a pocket to carry your phone, be sure it’ll fit your particular phone model.

Split ankle

Another trendy style is the split-ankle flare legging, which offers a split at the hem of the flare.

How much you can expect to spend on flare leggings

Budget-friendly flare leggings cost $15-$29. For premium athleticwear brands, prepare to pay $70-$99.

Best flare leggings FAQ

What is the squat test?

A. It can be hard to tell whether a pair of leggings will be sheer unless you try them on. When considering a pair of flare leggings, squat or bend over in front of a mirror to check that it’s not see-through when the rear fabric stretches.

Can flare leggings be worn as pants?

A. Yes. Certain styles of flare leggings blur the line between leggings and pants. Dress them up with a fitted top or a blazer to elevate your leggings from casual wear to evening wear.

What are the best flare leggings to buy?

Top flare leggings

Hiskywin Inner Pocket Yoga Pants

What you need to know: These are highly rated and high-waisted athletic leggings with a bootleg flare.

What you’ll love: The material is stretchy but not too constricting, perfect for yoga or lounging at home. The fit is true to size. Customer service is attentive. The color options are extensive with over two dozen colors to choose from.

What you should consider: The side pocket may be too small to fit some phones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flare leggings for the money

Zenana Premium Cotton Fold Over Yoga Flare Pants

What you need to know: For a cotton flare legging, this budget-friendly option is comfy and features an elastic-free, foldover waistband.

What you’ll love: The waist can be worn very high or low, depending on how you roll it. The material has a looser, lighter fit than compression-style leggings. The flare is long, which suits taller figures.

What you should consider: The sizing can be unpredictable. Some consumers need to size down while others need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bubblelime Women’s High Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants

What you need to know: Find your perfect length with these bootcut leggings that come in five inseam choices.

What you’ll love: The nylon-Spandex blend provides a four-way stretch perfect for yoga class without being see-through. The compressive material is flattering, especially in the stomach area. The manufacturer offers multiple colors, sizes and lengths from which to choose.

What you should consider: The material isn’t high quality, like leggings from premium brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

