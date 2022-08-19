Which Under Armour shorts are best?

The best Under Armour shorts are built to make your most rigorous workouts and activities a breeze with advanced technologies such as moisture-wicking materials, well-ventilated designs and lightweight fabrics that have added stretch.

A top choice is a pair of the Under Armour Women’s Meridian Bike Shorts, which give you all that and have pockets for your phone.

What to know before you buy Under Armour shorts

About Under Armour shorts

Under Armour shorts were invented by a former college football player, Kevin Plank, in 1996. It all started after the athlete turned entrepreneur grew tired of changing sweat-drenched shirts mid-practice.

After graduation, he invented a shirt that would stay dry no matter how hard athletes worked. When his initial moisture-wicking shirts took off, he expanded the brand to include a wide variety of performance apparel, footwear and accessories.

Under Armour shorts styles

Under Armour designs its shorts for various sports to help the wearer perform optimally. There are five popular styles.

Yoga shorts : These form-fitting shorts are soft, hug your body without being too tight and give you more than enough stretch for your every pose.

: These form-fitting shorts are soft, hug your body without being too tight and give you more than enough stretch for your every pose. Training shorts : This style gives you coverage while you squat and bend, moisture-wicking material for when your body heats up and durability for regular use.

: This style gives you coverage while you squat and bend, moisture-wicking material for when your body heats up and durability for regular use. Running shorts : This design usually has a phone pocket in the waistband, so it doesn’t bounce around while you jog. It’s typically made from ultralight stretch-woven fabric that is breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you cool.

: This design usually has a phone pocket in the waistband, so it doesn’t bounce around while you jog. It’s typically made from ultralight stretch-woven fabric that is breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you cool. Golf shorts : These look like classic golf shorts, but are flexible, lightweight and breathable to keep you comfortable and dry all day.

: These look like classic golf shorts, but are flexible, lightweight and breathable to keep you comfortable and dry all day. Basketball shorts: This style is constructed with breathable mesh and moisture-wicking fabric. It also usually has an encased elastic waistband with an internal adjustable drawcord for comfort.

How to measure for size

To ensure that you get a pair of Under Armour shorts in your size, use a cloth measuring tape and follow three steps.

Measure your waist: Wrap the measuring tape around its narrowest point to determine its circumference. Measure your hips: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and place the measuring tape around your hips. Include the fullest part of your backside in your analysis. Compare your measurements to each chart: Every pair of shorts should come with a fit guide. Regardless of your usual size, compare your measurements to the product chart and go with its recommended size.

What to look for in quality Under Armour shorts

The right length

The inseam is measured from the crotch to the bottom of the hem. Under Armour shorts come in various lengths to ensure you get your preferred coverage.

There are four standard inseam ranges.

Short : This length should rest high on your thighs with a hemline of 1 to 3 inches.

: This length should rest high on your thighs with a hemline of 1 to 3 inches. Medium-short : The hemline here usually lands at the center of your thigh with an inseam of 4 to 6 inches.

: The hemline here usually lands at the center of your thigh with an inseam of 4 to 6 inches. Medium-long : This fit sits low on your thigh with a 7- to 10-inch inseam.

: This fit sits low on your thigh with a 7- to 10-inch inseam. Long: This style lands at your knee or lower with an inseam of 11 inches or longer.

Pockets

Shorts with pockets let you carry your essentials while working out. Typically you can find workout shorts with pockets in the waistband, at the hips or on the backside.

Gusset or liner

A gusset is an additional piece of fabric some manufacturers sew into the crotch of tight workout bottoms where the four seams come together. It is typically seen on yoga shorts to give you added mobility and comfort.

Lining refers to underwear sewn into some loose-fitting workout bottoms to provide more support and breathability.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour shorts

Depending on the technology and details used to make the shorts, they range from $15-$70.

Under Armour shorts FAQ

Should you wear underwear with lined shorts?

A. Usually, people do not wear underwear under lined shorts because it negates the breathability the lining provides. The added fabric can also bunch up and cause chafing.

What is the best underwear to wear under your unlined workout shorts?

A. You can maintain the benefits of your shorts with a pair of Under Armour men’s underwear or women’s underwear, built to keep you comfortable and dry.

What are the best Under Armour shorts to buy?

Top Under Armour shorts

Under Armour Women’s Meridian Bike Shorts

What you need to know: These are excellent for biking and yoga but comfortable enough to lounge around in all day.

What you’ll love: These shorts have an 8-inch inseam with a pocket at each hip. The waistband is high and wide for added compression and comfort. They are fitted, stretchy and made from a soft knit fabric that wicks moisture away from your body to keep you dry.

What you should consider: These shorts do not have a high rise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour shorts for the money

Under Armour Men’s Tech Graphic Shorts

What you need to know: These lightweight shorts are optimal for training.

What you’ll love: They’re loose and breathable to help you train harder, and they have an encased drawcord in the waistband to hold them in place. They also have mesh pockets at the hips to carry your essentials and a 10-inch inseam for comfort.

What you should consider: They are not lined.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s Play Up 3.0 Shorts

What you need to know: These are the ideal lightweight, breathable women’s running shorts.

What you’ll love: These ultra-lightweight shorts have a curved hemline for added mobility and a flat waistband for comfort. They also have pockets at each hip, and the inseam is 3 inches long. The fabric is anti-pilling for durability.

What you should consider: These shorts do not have any built-in underwear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.