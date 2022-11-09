Deals are available now so you can begin your Christmas shopping early

Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. As the countdown approaches, the time you have to find the perfect gifts for friends and family will be ticking away. Fortunately, there are awesome sales from top retailers to shop now so you can begin fulfilling your shopping list and save some money.

While many holiday shoppers look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s no need to wait. The key to finding those must-have gifts at unbeatable prices is knowing how to find ongoing sales and which items are worth buying.

Tips for finding holiday sales

Despite inflation, many people are still looking forward to shopping for special gifts for the 2022 holiday season. However, high prices mean that it’s more important than ever to buy when items are on sale. Having a shopping strategy will help you find deep discounts on popular gifts.

Make a holiday shopping list

Many shoppers aren’t sure what gifts to buy until they begin browsing. However, this shopping strategy often leads to impulse buying of items that may not fulfill the wishes of the people you are shopping for this season. Creating a list of names paired with appropriate gift ideas will help you stay focused as you shop.

Shop early

While you’ll find sales throughout the Christmas season, it’s not too soon to start shopping. Buying gifts now will help you avoid the last-minute panic. Shopping early will also decrease the likelihood of missing out on key items on your list that may be hard to find as Christmas approaches.

Shop online

Many holiday shoppers love the experience of shopping at brick-and-mortar stores during the holiday season. Others love the idea of saving time and trips by shopping online. Regardless of which category you fall into, keep in mind that many merchants offer major opportunities to save on their websites. What’s more, shipping is often free when you spend a certain amount of money or purchase a membership, such as Amazon Prime.

Browse a variety of retailers and categories

It’s always a good idea to look for deals from your favorite retailer. However, you’ll increase your opportunities to save when you shop for sales from a variety of merchants. Our list of product recommendations is an example, as we found epic deals from multiple trusted retailers.

Additionally, there are numerous categories to shop to find ideal gifts. You can’t go wrong selecting items from some of the most popular categories that include kitchen, tech, toys, home and beauty.

Best kitchen deals

Top kitchen deal

Calphalon 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

What you need to know: This cookware set is packed with well-made essentials that are ideal for novice and pro cooks.

What you’ll love: Made by a top brand, the pieces in this cookware set are crafted of strong stainless steel with aluminum bases for precise results. The set includes versatile pots and pans with matching tempered glass lids.

What you should consider: Some customers report stains after a few uses. The handles get somewhat hot to the touch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top kitchen deal for the money

Crock-Pot Artisan 5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

What you need to know: If enameled cookware is on your shopping list, you’d have a difficult time finding a more versatile Dutch oven at a lower price.

What you’ll love: This Dutch oven is made of tough cast iron with an enamel coating that resists stuck-on food. It’s ideal for making soups, stews, sauces and more. You can choose from a nice selection of stylish colors.

What you should consider: The enamel is prone to chipping or cracking if it’s not handled with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot and Macy’s

Best tech deals

Top tech deal

Apple MacBook Pro

What you need to know: This is a fan-favorite MacBook that’s built to impress and deliver outstanding performance for work or play.

What you’ll love: With a gorgeous display, generous storage and a responsive processor, this MacBook Pro is the ideal gift for the Apple fan on your list. Long battery life and a trim design make it practical for commuting to work or school.

What you should consider: The price is high, which is why grabbing the device while it’s on sale is your best bet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tech deal for the money

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

What you need to know: The avid streamer on your shopping list will love the user-friendly interface and vivid 4K image quality they’ll get from Roku.

What you’ll love: Now compatible with Alexa via an Echo smart speaker, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K makes streaming from top platforms a breeze. It’s an affordable device that’s easy to set up and navigate.

What you should consider: Occasional software and buffering issues have been noted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Best toy deals

Top toy deal

Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Playset

What you need to know: Any young, aspiring chef will love waking up to this realistic play kitchen on Christmas morning.

What you’ll love: This adorable kitchen playset has lights, noises, numerous moving pieces and fun details that will engage kids in play for hours. It comes with a 25-piece accessory set.

What you should consider: Quality control issues, such as missing instructions and damaged pieces, have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top toy deal for the money

Fisher Price Laugh and Learn Smart Stages Puppy

What you need to know: If you are looking for a gift for a youngster that’s affordable, cuddly and educational, this toy puppy is an excellent choice.

What you’ll love: In addition to being cute, this puppy plays words, songs and phrases that promote learning. It also helps babies develop hand-and-eye coordination as they explore its functions.

What you should consider: Although rare, some customers have complained of features that quit working.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s, Kohl’s, Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Best home deals

Top home deal

bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robotic Vacuum and Mop

What you need to know: You can give your favorite pet owner a break from cleaning with the robotic PetHair SLAM that will do the work for them.

What you’ll love: Designed with pet owners in mind, this robotic vacuum-and-mop combo is engineered to capture hair and other pet messes. It’s smart too, as it has Wi-Fi and works with an app for easy control.

What you should consider: Setting up the smart features may take a little extra time for anyone who’s not very tech-savvy.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top home deal for the money

Tranquility Cooling Weighted Blanket

What you need to know: Giving the gift of stress relief is easy with this weighted blanket that also provides a cooling effect.

What you’ll love: The soft, cooling material of the removable cover combined with the gentle weight of this weighted blanket will promote relaxation while it eases anxiety. It’s available in a choice of 12-, 15- and 20-pound models.

What you should consider: The size may not work for those who prefer a blanket that will cover a larger bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Best beauty deals

Top beauty deal

Dr. Dennis Gross Turn Your Glow On FaceWare Pro Set

What you need to know: This is a feature-packed set that will appeal to any beauty lover who likes to do spa-like treatments at home.

What you’ll love: The device in this set delivers trending light therapy that’s known to improve the texture and appearance of skin. It includes a retinol treatment, facial peel and nourishing moisturizer.

What you should consider: The results that users experience will vary.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top beauty deal for the money

Shark HyerAIR Blow Dryer

What you need to know: The person on your list who needs a new hair dryer will love this model’s advanced features and outstanding performance.

What you’ll love: This dryer delivers state-of-the-art technology that dries hair quickly while preventing damage. It includes multiple settings and attachments for different styling needs.

What you should consider: Quality control has been known to miss faulty dryers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

