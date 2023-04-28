There are many great gifts available that appeal to mothers who love to watch things grow

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Whether your mom grows a few flowers in pots or cultivates an entire garden each year, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to nurture her hobby with a gift that focuses on her enthusiasm for plants. The right gift for a plant mom will help her grow and showcase her prized plants. From seeds to garden tools to entire garden beds, your mom will enjoy a plant gift well beyond Mother’s Day.

Considerations for choosing a plant-friendly gift for Mother’s Day

Each year in May, many people struggle with choosing the perfect Mother’s Day gift. If your mom has plants around the house or in the garden, it’s easy to narrow down your gift search by focusing on plant-friendly categories. You can make the search even easier when you take a few factors into account.

Is mom a novice or experienced gardener? A beginner might not have all of the essentials needed for gardening, such as gardening gloves or various tools. On the other hand, an avid gardener may appreciate a gift like a garden tool organizer for keeping a large collection of hoes, shovels and rakes neatly organized.

Does she prefer indoor vs. outdoor plants? Where your mom plants should also be a consideration when choosing a gift. Indoor plants require items such as a plant misting bottle and display stand. Pots for container gardens or raised beds for numerous plants provide places for outdoor plants to grow strong.

What garden tools does your mother have in her collection? Sneak a peek at the garden tools your mom already owns. This will give you insight on must-have tools that are lacking or need to be replaced.

Would she rather plant from seeds or live plants? A bundle of seeds makes a nice gift for the gardener who likes to watch plants grow from the ground up. Live plants are also available for anyone who prefers established sprouts.

Best plant-inspired gifts for Mother’s Day

Geebobo 5-tiered Tall Plant Stand

If your mom grows houseplants, this beautiful stand is perfect for showcasing them in style. Made of quality pine wood, it features a sturdy build and five tiers for displaying multiple plants in pots of various sizes. It comes with wheels that make it simple to move from room to room.

Sold by Amazon

Vilove Easily Distracted by Plants Shirt

Your mother can express her love of plants with this whimsical shirt that’s inscribed with “easily distracted by plants.” It’s made of a soft cotton blend and comes in a choice of four colors and four sizes. It’s a fun gift for the mom who enjoys gardening.

Sold by Amazon

Ebristar Glass Plant Mister Spray Bottle

Because it’s made of glass and has a vintage-inspired design, this mister bottle has a high-end appearance that will complement any collection of potted plants. It’s pretty and practical and available in green, clear, purple, blue and yellow.

Sold by Amazon

Junichy Vase Humidifiers for Plants

Some indoor plants won’t thrive if there isn’t enough moisture in the air. A plant humidifier solves this problem by increasing the humidity in a room. With a sleek vase-like design, 3-liter tank and 31 mist settings, this model is sure to help your mother improve the environment for indoor plants.

Sold by Amazon

The Sill Plant Parent Set

You can add to mom’s plant collection with a gift of live houseplants. You can pick three, five or seven live plants that arrive ready to grow in pots. The Sill will choose from popular varieties that any plant enthusiast will be thrilled to receive.

Sold by The Sill

FiveJoy 11-piece Garden Tool Set

Anyone who loves to garden needs a variety of tools in their collection. This set is one our favorites for including 11 gardening essentials including gloves, spades, trimmers and more, plus a durable carrying case.

Sold by Amazon

Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat

Mom’s outdoor gardening tasks will be easier with the comfort of a garden kneeler and seat. This model adjusts easily to suit mom’s gardening style. In addition to excellent cushioning, it features tool pouches for keeping essential items organized and accessible.

Sold by Amazon

National Audubon Society “Field Guide to North American Wildflowers: Western Region”

This fascinating field guide provides a fun and informative way to learn about wildflowers in the western part of the United States. It contains lots of gorgeous photos and interesting details. Anyone who enjoys hiking or spending time in nature looking for wildflowers will find it useful for identifying plants they find along the way.

Sold by Amazon

AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Garden

When the growing season ends, mom can keep on gardening all year long when she owns an AeroGarden hydroponic system. The Elite is a top-selling model that comes with everything needed to grow herbs and vegetables indoors, including an LED light, grow pods, plant food and a planting guide.

Sold by Amazon

Magid Bella Women’s Extra-Long Thornproof Garden Gloves

With arm-length and puncture-resistant materials, these garden gloves are designed for challenging garden tasks, such as pruning rose bushes or planting shrubs and trees. They make a nice gift to accompany other gardening gadgets.

Sold by Amazon

Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Yard Dump Cart

Anyone with a large garden needs a garden cart. With rugged construction and a convenient dumping mechanism, this powerful cart simplifies hauling items such as mulch, plants and tools.

Sold by Amazon

Greenes Fence Original Cedar Elevated Garden Bed

A raised garden bed is perfect for apartment dwellers who have limited greenspace to plant. Constructed of cedar, this model is suitable for numerous types of plants. At 48 inches in height, mom can grow a beautiful garden without a lot of leaning and bending.

Sold by Home Depot

Other plant mom gifts worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.