If you haven’t started ‘The Christmas Pickle’ tradition yet, it’s your year

If you’ve been Christmas shopping and spotted pickle ornaments in stores and wondered who on earth is decorating their tree with a salty deli snack, this article is for you. Christmas pickles are a holiday tradition for many families — and one you might want to adopt, especially if you have kids.

The tradition goes like this: On Christmas Eve, parents put a pickle ornament on the family Christmas tree. On Christmas morning, the first child to find the pickle gets to open the first gift, receives a special present or gets to hand out the gifts to other family members to open.

Why a pickle ornament?

Where the tradition came from is a little bit of a mystery. The Christmas pickle is originally called Weihnachtsgurke, a German word, which makes many people think it originated there. But modern Germans don’t follow this custom, so that’s unlikely — many pickle ornaments are made in Germany but only to be exported to other countries.

Another theory is that Woolworth’s, an old, now-defunct chain of five-and-dime stores, started importing the pickle ornaments in the late 1800s and made up the story to help boost their sales in the U.S.

No matter how pickle ornaments became popular, this tradition is likely to be a hit with your kids. A pickle ornament can also be a great gift to someone to help them start this fun tradition with their family.

Pickle ornaments to start your new family holiday tradition

Westmon Works Christmas Pickle Ornament

This hand-painted ornament includes a card with the “Legend of the Pickle” written on it, making it a great gift.

Westmon Works Little Glass Gherkin Pickle Ornament

This tiny glass pickle ornament is smaller than most, making it harder to find in your tree — great for older kids or those who need a challenge on Christmas morning.

Holiday Traditions 2-Piece Exclusive Christmas Pickle and Decorated Glass Jar Hanging Ornament

This two-piece set includes a pickle ornament but also a bonus: a pickle jar with the story of the Christmas Pickle written on it.

Favor Parts German Christmas Pickle Ornament

This ornament comes in a beautiful gift box with the Christmas pickle tradition written inside as a poem — perfect for giving to friends and family.

Kurt S. Adler Noble Gems “Merry Christmas” Pickle Glass Ornament

This cute pickle ornament is dressed in a hat and scarf for extra festive fun.

Shappy 6 Set Christmas Pickle Ornament

If you plan to give pickle ornaments as gifts, this set of six is a great option. Each one comes with its own gift box.

Christmas Pickle Shirt

An “I found the pickle” shirt is a perfect gift for whoever is first to find the pickle ornament in your family.

Dill Pickle Flavor Candy Canes

Need a special treat for the pickle finder? These dill-pickle-flavored candy canes are sure to hit the spot — and give the whole family a laugh.

