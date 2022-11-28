Which Cyber Monday deals at major retailers are best?
It’s finally here. The day you’ve been waiting for has arrived. No, not Christmas. It’s Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year. While it might seem like a relatively new event, the phrase was first coined way back in 2005 by the National Retail Federation’s shop.org. That makes it an entire decade older than Prime Day.
Cyber Monday is known for its deep discounts on an extensive variety of products. We’ve already seen great deals on the Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave, Ring Video Doorbell and Bowflex Treadmill 10. To help you save, we’ve put together a list of over 100 deals you can find today. To keep things simple, we’ve organized this list by retail stores. You can find sales from Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Best Buy and Kohl’s.
Updated: November 28, 5 a.m. PT
Trending deals from Tempur-Pedic and Whirlpool
Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow: 47% off
This comfortable pillow has an arched side that’s ideal for back sleepers and a flat side for side sleepers. The cover is machine-washable. Many said it helped with their neck pain.
Sold by Amazon
SteelSeries Wireless Gaming Headset: 11% off
This headset lets you take calls or listen to music while gaming. It’s comfortable and sounds great. The battery lasts around 20 hours on a single charge.
Sold by Amazon
KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer: 32% off
The head tilts back, making it easy to add ingredients. It’s lighter and more compact than a traditional KitchenAid mixer and is available in numerous colors.
Sold by Amazon
Apple 2020 MacBook Air: 20% off
This top-of-the-line laptop offers up to 18 hours of battery life on each charge and 8GB of unified memory for super-fast performance. Its 13.3″ Retina display offers sharp, clear colors and images, too.
Sold by Amazon
Echo Show 15: 32% off
This smart display makes it easy to keep track of your family’s calendars, shopping lists and more. It also lets you control other smart home devices and even stream your favorite movies and shows.
Sold by Amazon
Tempur-Pedic mattress topper and other Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme Mattress Topper: 41% off
This memory foam mattress topper is both extremely popular and highly rated. The 3-inch topper conforms to your body to provide personalized support so you get a better night’s sleep. Its machine-washable cover can be easily cleaned to keep allergens at a minimum.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Basics Single-Arm Monitor Stand: ADD TO WISHLIST
One of the biggest reasons for discomfort when working is your monitorâ€™s height and angle. This single-arm stand lets you adjust your screen to the position you desire to help make you more comfortable and productive.
Sold by Amazon
Dll Buffalo Check Farmhouse Table Runner: SOLD OUT
The right table runner can pull together an entire room. This rustic farmhouse design has red-and-black checks, making it suitable for everything from daily use to barbecues. It’s made of durable, wrinkle-resistant cotton.
Sold by Amazon
Go Green Home Computer Desk: 48% off
Stylish and functional, this desk is a great solution for your laptop workspace needs. It has two drawers, two shelves and ample leg room. The compact design lets it fit in tight spaces.
Sold by Amazon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: 78% off
Versatility is the key to a great cleaning tool. This cordless vacuum can be used in several configurations, making it a good choice for floors, walls, vehicles and spot cleaning. Its impressive five-stage filtration system can help keep you breathing easy.
Sold by Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: 20% off
These premium wireless earbuds provide rich, immersive sound perfect for your favorite music and more. They also offer up to 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.
Sold by Amazon
Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger: 25% off
This convenient wireless charger has a compact design that won’t take up much space on your table or desk. It also offers a flexible mount, so you can attach your device at the perfect angle for viewing.
Sold by Amazon
Other top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
- Give the gift of music. These noise-canceling earbuds make a great gift, especially at 40% off.
- Do you know an aspiring podcaster? Get them this quality mic. It’s on sale for 20% off.
- At 36% off, this Fire TV Stick 4K makes a thoughtful gift.
- This LifeStraw not only saves you money at 75% off, but it could save your life.
- The top-selling Echo Dot 4th Gen is 50% off.
- Let the iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum do the work for you while you enjoy the holidays. The price is marked down 25%.
- It’s easy to take music wherever you go with the EarFun UBOOM L Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Buy it today and save 20%.
- Make your place more secure with Google’s Nest Cam and save 33%.
- At 45% off, the Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier is a bargain.
- Does someone on your list love to stream? The Roku Streambar is on sale for 38% off.
- Enjoy impressive sound and save 36% with Sony’s Noice-Canceling Earbuds.
- Bring on the fun with Gabby’s Dollhouse Cakey Kitchen Set. It’s 50% off for a limited time.
- The Acer Aspire 5 is compact and powerful. You can buy it for 26% off.
- The Razer Hunstman Keyboard is an ideal gift for gamers. It’s available at a 42% discount.
- At 31% off, this is an excellent time for iOS users to pick up an Apple Pen.
- The Shark IQ Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum is compatible with Alexa and available for 30% off.
- This TCL Smart TV features an intuitive menu and voice-command capabilities. It’s on sale for 39% off.
- This Polaroid Camera is a blast from the past. It’s available for 17% off.
- The Google Pixel 7 features various photo-editing features you won’t find on other devices. You can buy it for 21% off.
- This Logitech Gaming Keyboard is available at a 28% discount.
- This OnePlus 10 Smartphone is unlocked, so you can use it with the carrier of your choice. It’s on sale for 31% off.
- The Apple AirTag is a must-have for your next vacation. It’s on sale for 14% off.
- The Amazon Fire 50″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV offers vivid 4K images. It’s on sale for 22% off.
- This Google Nest Indoor/Outdoor Cam can help you keep an eye on your property. It’s on sale for 33% off.
Apple Watch, Google Nest and other Cyber Monday Deals at Target
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: 13% off
This water-resistant smartwatch keeps track of numerous health metrics. It’s comfortable and features an impressive battery life.
Sold by Target
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): 59% off
This voice-assistant device features impressive music-playback capabilities. It’s compact and has a sleek design.
Sold by Target
Dyson V8 Stick Vacuum: 35% off
This multisurface vacuum is ideal for compact living spaces. It lasts around 40 minutes on a single charge.
Sold by Target
“Jurassic World” Giganotosaurus Action Figure: 50% off
This enormous toy is an ideal gift for the dinosaur lover in your life. It comes with 20 small dinosaur figures that it can eat.
Sold by Target
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: ADD TO WISHLIST
This popular Nintendo Switch game is celebrated as an excellent addition to the Zelda series. You can craft items, fight enemies and solve puzzles.
Sold by Target
Fujifilm Instant Max 11 Camera: 22% off
This adorable instant camera makes taking selfies and other up-close shots even easier. It offers an automatic flash and automatic exposure feature, too.
Sold by Target
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: 50% off
This user-friendly tablet offers a super-fast, responsive performance for surfing the web, streaming videos, checking email and more. It also has a front- and rear-facing camera and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.
Sold by Target
Other top Cyber Monday deals on Target
- If you are shopping for someone who needs a new laptop, check out the Lenovo Chromebook. It’s discounted by 45%.
- You’ll save 25% on the Razor A Kick Scooter.
- The Keurig Mini doesn’t take up much space but makes delicious coffee. You’ll save 20% when you buy today.
- Your best Xbox fan probably needs a new controller. The Series SX Wireless Controller is 33% off.
- The PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer has a huge 8-quart capacity. It’s 54% off today.
- Every cook wants a KitchenAid Stand Mixer like the pro model that’s discounted by 44%.
- The Google Nest Hub is available at a 50% discount.
- This Ninja Blender features seven speed settings and is on sale for 41% off.
- The Samsung Galaxy A7 Tab is lightweight and lasts around 13 hours on a single charge. It’s available for 38% off.
- This Vizio Smart TV features Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast capabilities. You can buy it at a 36% discount.
- The Google Chromecast with Google TV makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows. It’s available for 33% off.
- The Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter makes a perfect gift for coffee lovers. Grab it now for 43% off.
Whirlpool microwave oven and other Cyber Monday deals on Home Depot
Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: 43% off
This two-speed microwave has nine one-touch presets and a 30-second-add button to make cooking nearly effortless. It also has a charcoal filter that helps remove unpleasant odors and a large 12-inch turntable.
Sold by Home Depot
Windlowe Bath Vanity: 40% off
Windlowe’s bath vanity is 61 inches long. It has an impressive amount of storage space and a laminated Carrara white marble top. This vanity has two sinks with three holes in each to facilitate installation.
Sold by Home Depot
Milwaukee Cordless Ratchet and Impact Wrench: 50% off
This tool kit comes with a Milwaukee M18 half-inch high-torque impact wrench and an M12 three-eighths-inch ratchet. The battery has a fuel gauge so you can monitor its charge and the tools have a variable speed trigger for greater control.
Sold by Home Depot
Werner 8-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder: 55% off
A ladder is essential for a wide variety of household projects. This one can support 250 pounds and has a 12-foot reach. The holster top securely holds a number of tools, including a paint can, to increase your productivity.
Sold by Home Depot
Husky Mechanics Tool Set: 50% off
If you want a great all-around mechanics tool set, you can’t get much more versatile than this one. It comes with 270 pieces, ensuring you have exactly what you need for nearly any task.
Sold by Home Depot
Google Nest Doorbell: 33% off
Know who’s at your door without opening it with this battery-powered video doorbell. It has a vertical field of view, so you can fully see visitors, too.
Sold by Home Depot
Rigid 15-Ampere 10-inch Portable Pro Jobsite Table Saw with Stand: 33% off
This table saw is portable, so it’s easy to bring to any job site or area of your home that requires work. It also offers on-board tool and accessory storage to keep everything you need within reach.
Sold by Home Depot
Other top Cyber Monday deals on Home Depot
- Make your lawn the envy of the neighborhood with this holiday lawn ornament, on sale for 18% off.
- This tool combo kit comes with everything you need to be a weekend repair warrior. It’s on sale for Cyber Monday at 49% off.
- Make your outdoor space even more beautiful with these string lights, available for 20% off.
- If you need a new refrigerator, now is a great time to upgrade because this popular model is on sale for 36% off.
- This storage solution will make you happy. Especially since you can get it today for 42% off.
- The DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Tool Kit is the perfect gift for the DIYer. The price is currently 40% off.
- At discount of 33%, the DeWalt 15-Amp Corded 12-Inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw is too good to miss.
- If you own Ryobi tools, it’s a good idea to keep a few spare batteries on hand. This pair is now 50% off.
- Gorilla Ladders Aluminum Multiposition Ladder is a solid deal at a 55% discount.
- This LG Dishwasher is packed with features and is currently 35% off.
- This DeWalt Miter Saw is durable and powerful. It’s available for 33% off.
- At 48% off, this is an excellent time to pick up a new Ryobi Impact Wrench.
- Get in the mood for the holidays with this 7.5-foot prelit artificial Christmas tree, on sale now for 60% off.
- This fun unicorn inflatable can dress up your yard this holiday season. Grab it for 23% off.
Microsoft Surface Pro and other Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro: 33% off
The Surface Pro is a remarkable device that can be anything you desire. It has an HD display, a remarkably fast processor, up to 16 hours of battery life, 8-gigabyte memory, stereo speakers and much more.
Sold by Best Buy
Beats by Dr. Dre: 40% off
These feature top-notch noise-cancellation capabilities that let you enjoy your favorite songs without distraction. They’re available in five colors, including black, white and red.
Sold by Best Buy
Ninja Mega Kitchen System: 50% off
This system features multiple blade attachments and a food processor setting. It comes with two single-serve cups that are great for smoothies.
Sold by Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 10: 35% off
This treadmill comes with a 10-inch console that gives you access to workouts that are personalized to your fitness levels with a JRNY Membership (one free year included with purchase). The console also lets you access your favorite streaming accounts so you can enjoy entertainment while working out.
Sold by Best Buy
Bella Electric Citrus Juicer: 46% off
The Bella Electric Juicer is a pressure-activated machine that lets you make up to 32 ounces of juice at a time. It has a pulp control dial and an auto-reverse to ensure you get maximum extraction every time.
Sold by Best Buy
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle: 33% off
Keep your home secure and protected with this security-camera set. It includes three cameras, rechargeable batteries, a charging station and a security sign for your yard.
Sold by Best Buy
Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven: 20% off
This gas-powered outdoor oven makes it easy to prepare restaurant-quality pizzas at home. It heats up to 950 degrees, so it can cook a pizza in just 60 seconds.
Sold by Best Buy
Other top Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy
- This Samsung Gas Range gives you 6 cubic feet of cooking space for 28% off.
- KitchenAid’s Variable Speed Hand Blender gives you an incredible amount of convenience and versatility for 33% off.
- The HyperX Optical Gaming Mouse gives you the speed you need to wind up on top. It is on sale today for 50% off.
- When you pick your next washing machine, consider an LG High-Efficiency model. To sweeten the deal, this one is 26% off.
- These Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are 40% off. They are comfortable and sound great.
- The Razor Blade Gaming Laptop is a wish come true for any gamer. The price is marked down 23%.
- Clear the air with the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ HEPASilent Air Purifier and save 30%.
- The Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber is a good deal at 13% off the usual price.
- Grab the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for a gamer and save 45%.
- The Wyze Bulb Color 2-Pack is 26% off.
- This Asus ROG Gaming Laptop features 512GB of storage and a top-notch graphics card. It’s on sale for 36% off.
- The Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum is lightweight and easy to use. You can buy it for 23% off.
- The Fitbit Luxe features a stylish, understated design and is on sale for 38% off.
- This Razer Blade Gaming Laptop is available at a 23% discount.
- These Sennheiser Headphones have an excellent noise-cancellation feature. You can buy them for 50% off.
- This Sonos Subwoofer features a sleek design that will blend seamlessly with your home decor. It’s available for 20% off.
- The Waterpik Water Flosser lasts around four weeks on a single charge and is available for 22% off.
Ninja Foodi Air Fryer and other Cyber Monday deals at Kohl’s
Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven 40% off
You can use this versatile appliance to air fry, air roast, air broil and more. For the ultimate convenience, it stores on its side to give you maximum counter space when it is not in use.
Sold by Kohl’s
J.A. Henckels International Knife Block Set: 52% off
This knife block features self-sharpening slots so that your knives are automatically sharpened whenever they inserted or removed. Each blade is a precision-forged item that was manufactured to last.
Sold by Kohl’s
Ring Video Doorbell: 40% off
When there is movement at your door, whether it is day or night, you can instantly see what is going on with this smart doorbell. Using the two-way talk feature, you can communicate with guests, even if you aren’t at home.
Sold by Kohl’s
Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: 18% off
The lift-away feature in this handy upright vacuum means you can easily clean above-floor areas as well as vehicles. The swivel steering and LED headlights add convenience.
Sold by Kohl’s
Women’s Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket: 54% off
This zippered fleece has long sleeves and two pockets. It has an adjustable drawstring hem, is made out of comfortable polyester, and it is machine washable for convenience.
Sold by Kohl’s
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: 33% off
This smartwatch does more than track your steps, heart rate and other fitness data. It can also stream music and podcasts from Spotify, provide weather and news updates, and alert you to calls and texts.
Sold by Kohl’s
Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Short Women’s Winter Boots: 28% off
These cozy boots are perfect for keeping your feet warm this winter. They have a suede exterior and super-soft faux fur lining for added insulation.
Sold by Kohl’s
Other top Cyber Monday deals at Kohl’s
- Samsonite’s hardside spinner luggage is the ideal gift for someone who will be traveling. Right now it is on sale for 60% off.
- Being comfortable can also mean being stylish. This men’s long-sleeve crewneck T-shirt can be purchased for 56% off.
- A heated, plush sherpa blanket can keep you warm all winter long. This highly-rated offering is 52% off.
- The Shark Ion Robot Vacuum cleans you home for you so you get more free time. Enjoy your me-time by purchasing this model for 54% off.
- This Ninja Creami lets you make ice cream, sorbet and gelato. It is 42% off.
- These winter boots are stylish, warm and 60% off.
- A fashionable sweater makes a great gift. This one is marked down 78%.
- The Ninja DualBrew System is a great option for the coffee drinker on your Christmas list. At a savings of 36%, it’s an unbeatable deal.
- The Big One Oversized Throw is 70% off and available in numerous fun colors and patterns.
- Women’s Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans are stylish and comfortable. They are now 70% off.
- At 39% off, the Women’s Columbia Suttle Mountain Insulated Coat is a good deal.
- The Fitbit Charge 5 can help you stay on track in your fitness journey. It’s on sale for 33% off.
Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.