Which Deadpool hoodie is best?

Deadpool has taken the world by storm in recent years. With razor-sharp wit, mind-bending action sequences and a surprising amount of heart, the Deadpool franchise is quickly becoming one of Marvel’s most beloved and successful properties. As a result, Deadpool merchandise has been flying off the shelves since the first movie’s release in 2016, including plenty of Deadpool hoodies to choose from.

The top Deadpool hoodie is the Marvel Deadpool Spray Paint Logo Pullover Hoodie with a graffiti-themed logo that looks ripped right from the pages of a Deadpool comic.

What to know before you buy a Deadpool hoodie

Who is Deadpool?

Deadpool is a Marvel comic book character who first hit the presses in 1991. Initially, Deadpool was a villain who would fight against the X-Men and Avengers. Over time, Marvel writers began to portray Deadpool as a clever and sarcastic anti-hero who sided with the forces of good more often than not. Deadpool is notable for being the only Marvel character who routinely “breaks the fourth wall” by addressing the audience directly. In 2016, Deadpool captivated movie audiences across the world with the release of the first Deadpool movie. Critics and fans have praised the Deadpool film franchise for its fresh, satirical tone and memorable performance from lead actor Ryan Reynolds.

Who would enjoy a Deadpool hoodie?

If you’re looking for a Deadpool hoodie as a gift, it’s important to know what the franchise’s target audience is. While Deadpool is a Marvel property, the subject matter and tone of the films are a bit more mature than other more family-friendly Marvel movies such as “Avengers” and “X-Men.” Being one of the only R-rated Marvel movies, “Deadpool” has attracted a slightly older audience. Comic book movie fans in their late teens and early 20s would be most likely to enjoy a Deadpool hoodie.

Pullovers vs. zip-ups

The two primary types of hoodies are pullovers and zip-ups. Pullover hoodies are generally considered to be more comfortable and warm. The lack of a zipper makes it easier for manufacturers to print clear graphics and text on the front of pullovers. Alternatively, zip-up hoodies are thought to be more versatile and easier to put on. The zipper gives you the option of opening up your hoodie if you get too warm and allows you to show off your undershirt for a more layered look. Both types have their advantages and downsides, so choose a Deadpool hoodie that matches your preferences.

What to look for in a quality Deadpool hoodie

Graphics

The most important part of any Deadpool hoodie is the printed graphic. Whether it’s a simple logo, a famous Deadpool quote or an elaborate illustration, you’ll want to choose a hoodie that captures the essence of Deadpool. Also, be sure to double-check that the print quality is adequate so the graphic won’t fade after a few runs in the washing machine.

Materials

The most common material you’ll find in a quality Deadpool hoodie is cotton. Cotton is a soft and durable fabric that’s easy to add graphics to. Hoodie manufacturers also use polyester for its strength and elasticity. Oftentimes, a Deadpool hoodie will contain a fabric blend of cotton and polyester.

Legitimacy

Whenever a film franchise as popular as Deadpool crops up, a host of knockoff merchandise is bound to follow in its wake. Usually, knockoff merchandise is cheaply made and might include poorly illustrated or inaccurate depictions of the film’s characters. When it comes to purchasing a quality Deadpool hoodie, your best bet is to get your product from officially licensed manufacturers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Deadpool hoodie

Most Deadpool hoodies range from $30-$60.

Deadpool hoodie FAQ

Is a Deadpool hoodie a good gift for a child?

A. Both movies in the Deadpool film franchise are R-rated, and the comic books have always had a comparatively mature audience. So if you’re looking for a Marvel gift for a young child, look for an Avengers or X-Men hoodie. However, the hoodies themselves do not contain any adult content or language on them, so use your best judgement.

Is Deadpool one of the Avengers?

A. There have been a few comic book runs in which Deadpool has appeared as part of the Avengers team. However, he has not yet appeared on screen as an Avenger in any Marvel films.

Is the Deadpool franchise connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

A. When “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” came out, the Deadpool franchise was separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an interconnected series of movies with several crossover films such as “Avengers” and “Captain America: Civil War” in which multiple Marvel characters team up. The third Deadpool film will be the first in the franchise to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Top Deadpool hoodie

Marvel Deadpool Spray Paint Logo Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This comfortable black pullover features a distinctive spray-painted spin on the classic Deadpool logo.

What you’ll love: The graphic has a decidedly understated design that’s sure to appeal to older Deadpool fans. The cotton and polyester fabric blend makes this a warm and comfortable hoodie with a print that won’t fade in the wash.

What you should consider: Some owners reported that the sizing runs a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Deadpool hoodie for the money

Marvel Deadpool “Shhh No One Cares” Zip-Up Hoodie

What you need to know: This zip-up Deadpool hoodie has a stylish vintage look and captures Deadpool’s biting sense of humor.

What you’ll love: The zipper makes this a versatile option that can be worn in warm or cold weather. The graphic on the back has an appealing distressed aesthetic and characteristically clever, witty text.

What you should consider: The graphic is printed on the back, which is a big downside if you ever plan to wear it with a coat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Deadpool “Feel the Love” Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This vibrant Deadpool pullover hoodie is an excellent choice for Deadpool fans who prefer Deadpool’s soft side over his signature boastful and insulting lines.

What you’ll love: The graphic is colorful and eye-grabbing with a positive message. Unlike comparable products, this Deadpool hoodie is available in four colors.

What you should consider: While this hoodie is cozy, some owners reported that the neck hole was a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nick Rezzonico writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.