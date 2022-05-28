Which Spongebob hoodies are best?

Spongebob Squarepants is a beloved cartoon character from the Nickelodeon show that bears his name. He lives in the underwater town of Bikini Bottom with his pals where he works as a fry cook and goes on quirky adventures with other talking sea creatures. The show is so popular that it’s now the fifth-longest running animated show in American TV history. There have since been several movies, spin-off shows, video games and tons of merchandise for fans to collect.

The best Spongebob hoodie is the Best Buds Hoodie which shows Spongebob, Patrick Star, Squidward and Gary the snail all together in a single Polaroid-style photo with the hashtag Best Buds.

What to know before you buy a Spongebob hoodie

Spongebob’s personality

The fact that Spongebob is an actual sea sponge isn’t the only thing that his fans like about him, but it does add to his adorable personality. Spongebob is delightful in many ways. He’s extremely lovable, outgoing, friendly and kind. On top of these personality traits, he’s also quite goofy and loves a good laugh. Even though he’s known to be clumsy, he’s actually an excellent fry cook at Krusty Krab. In most Spongebob hoodies, you’ll find him smiling and having fun at work or hanging with his pals.

Spongebob’s friends

The group that surrounds Spongebob is equally as endearing and entertaining as he is. His best friend is Patrick Star who is a giant pink starfish. He’s not only Spongebob’s best friend, but his neighbor as well, although he lives in a hollowed-out pineapple and Patrick lives under a rock. Spongebob has a pet named Gary who’s a slow-moving and basically oblivious snail. His boss at Krusty Krab is a crab named Mr. Krabs. They’re often visited by Spongebob’s other neighbor, Squidward for a nice Krabby Patty meal.

Merchandise

Spongebob has not only found success on the front of hoodies and other apparel, but he can be found on all sorts of merchandise. In fact, fans have spent billions of dollars on Spongebob merchandise since the show started in 1999. Given the popularity of the show, many brands have partnered with Spongebob to create unique items with the sponge’s beloved face. This includes a Spongebob Monopoly and Yahtzee game, McDonald’s Happy Meals and even a Spongebob Toyota Highlander. For more great Spongebob merchandise, check out our guide on the best Spongebob toys.

What to look for in a quality Spongebob hoodie

Size variations

You may think that most Spongebob hoodies only come in child’s sizes. But, Spongebob has fans of all ages and the merchandise reflects his wide demographic. If your whole family is a fan of the show, you can purchase hoodies for each size. Plus, most hoodies are unisex, so you don’t have to worry about them fitting poorly. Adult Spongebob hoodies range from small to XL, while youth hoodies go from 7-20. There are even toddler sizes that start at 4 and go up to 6.

Nickelodeon-approved

Nickelodeon owns all the rights to Spongebob Squarepants and his underwater friends. Therefore, if you’re looking for the best hoodie available, it’s best to stick with officially licensed Nickelodeon hoodies. You can go straight to the source by shopping through the Nickelodeon website or their official Amazon store. These hoodies will always be of a better quality than unofficial merchandise. Nickelodeon Spongebob apparel is made with polyester and cotton blends and features graphics pulled straight from the show.

Costume hoodies

Costume hoodies are a relatively new type of merchandise that offer a mix between cosplay and comfort. Cosplay usually entails fully dressing up as a character from head to toe. What Nickelodeon has done with costume hoodies is take the idea of cosplaying, but keep it to just a hoodie. The Spongebob costume hoodies put the faces of Spongebob, Squidward and Patrick on the front, with the base color being the same as the characters themselves. For Patrick’s costume hoodie, the entire garment is pink and all you see is Patrick’s smiling face on the front.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spongebob hoodie

Spongebob hoodies cost between $17-$50.

Spongebob hoodie FAQ

What video games does Spongebob appear in?

A. Spongebob has been appearing in video games since 2001 with the GameBoy Color game Legend of the Lost Spatula. From there he’s starred in over 50 video games of his own, along with being featured in dozens of Nickelodeon crossover games.

Does the ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ TV show still air on Nickelodeon?

A. Yes, “Spongebob Squarepants” is still being developed for Nickelodeon. The original show starring the sea sponge will continue to be renewed on the network along with various spin-off shows on Paramount Plus.

What’s the best Spongebob hoodie to buy?

Top Spongebob hoodie

Spongebob Best Buds Hoodie

What you need to know: This cozy hoodie features all your favorite characters from “Spongebob Squarepants” in a selfie-style photo.

What you’ll love: The front chest image shows a photo with Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward and Gary the snail. It’s no surprise that Spongebob and Patrick are smiling, while Squidward doesn’t seem too happy to be there. Under the photo is a Sharpie-style graphic that reads #BestBuds. The left sleeve includes the Spongebob logo down the arm.

What you should consider: This hoodie only comes in a black base color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spongebob hoodie for the money

Spongebob Superfly Hoodie

What you need to know: This unique hoodie splits Spongebob into two different versions of himself in black and white.

What you’ll love: The front graphic features Spongebob split in two. One side is mostly white and shows him with his glasses on and a smile, while the other side is mostly black and shows him looking surprised with his mouth agape. There are many sides to Spongebob and this hoodie shows two hilarious versions.

What you should consider: The different base colors also are made with varying materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spongebob Costume Hoodie

What you need to know: This youth hoodie is as close to a Spongebob costume as you can get while still wearing a hoodie.

What you’ll love: There are three varieties to this hoodie: Spongebob, Patrick and Squidward. Each hoodie is colored in the same tone as the body of each character. For Spongebob, the hoodie is completely yellow with Spongebob’s face on the chest area. You can also see the top part of his body with his white collar shirt, red tie and brown slacks.

What you should consider: This hoodie only comes in youth sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.