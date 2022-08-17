What’s on-trend?

Kids love on-trend fashions, and they’ll reach for these stylish must-haves time and again when dressing for the school day

For many students across the country, the first day of school is fast approaching. That also means that fall will be in the air before you know it. Picking out pieces for your kids’ school wardrobe now will ensure that they will be in style for the classroom when school begins.

We set out to simplify your back-to-school shopping by rounding up our favorite tops, pants, accessories and shoes. Our tips will also guide you in finding styles that your kids will be enthused to wear when they head off to class.

How to shop for back-to-school fashions

You may not be aware of the latest trends, but kids are. Understanding what to look for as you shop for the start of classes will ensure that your kids will love their fashionable back-to-school looks.

Edgy vs. classic

Some fashions may be popular now, but may not be in style next year. Others are timeless pieces that will stay relevant until they wear out or are outgrown. Edgy pieces often have stand-out features that make them relevant for the current season or year — think unusual shoes and shirts and pants with unique cuts. Classic clothing that won’t go out of style typically includes useful pieces like T-shirts, jeans and sweatshirts that have been go-to favorites for generations.

Age categories

Many clothing staples that are in style are popular throughout various grades and age ranges. However, you must pay close attention to size categories to determine if a particular piece will fit your kiddos. Little kids, big kids, teens and juniors are some of the size descriptions to look for as you shop. Additionally, when it comes to teens, fashion in men’s and women’s sizes may provide an ideal fit.

What’s in style for 2022?

If you ask your kids, they’ll tell you all about the looks they’d love to sport for the upcoming school year. Here’s a look at some design elements that are currently in fashion.

Shoes with elevated or platform soles

Bright colors and edgy patterns

Tie-dye sweatshirts

All types of denim, including classic jeans

White sneakers

Useful backpacks

Hats

Casual athletic wear, often referred to as athleisure

Wide-leg pants

Vintage designs

Best back-to-school fashion staples for fall 2022

Top back-to-school shirts for fall 2022

Nike Boys’ Sportswear Club Pullover Hoodie

The laid-back casual style of this Nike hoodie puts it right on trend for fall 2022. The classic logo on the front is a classic characteristic of the iconic brand. You can choose from a large selection of fashionable colors. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon and Macy’s

Girls’ Tek Gear Knot Front Fashion Tee

It’s the stylish knotted front that gives this T-shirt a unique appearance. It’s made of jersey knit material that’s soft and comfortable. It’s available in several colors, including three trendy pink hues. Sold by Kohl’s

MakeMeChic Women’s Tie-Dye Sweatshirt

If your teen loves tie-dye, this sweatshirt is sure to impress. That’s because it comes in a choice of numerous fun patterns. Regardless of the one you pick, it will offer a look that never goes out of style and pairs nicely with your kid’s favorite jeans. Sold by Amazon

Top back-to-school pants for fall 2022

Levi’s Little Boys’ 514 Straight Fit Jeans

Send your little man back to school in style with Levi’s 514 jeans with a traditional straight-leg fit and adjustable waistband. The dark denim material looks great with T-shirts, sweatshirts and more. Sold by Amazon

Epic Threads Big Girls Bootcut Flare Leg Denim Jeans

Wide-leg pants and jeans are both popular this year, so your student can combine both trends with flare-leg jeans. This pair features stylish pockets and a bold blue shade for a timeless yet modern look. Sold by Macy’s

DSG Boys’ Fleece Joggers

While these joggers have tapered legs and an ultra-comfortable fit, they are also right in fashion with this year’s popular athleisure style. Made of fleece material that’s soft and warm, they are likely to become your kid’s favorite cold-weather pants. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Derek Heart Juniors’ Drawstring Flare Leg Pants

A bold design, flared legs and a high waist put these pants on your teen’s list of in-style looks for the upcoming school year. They feature an easy pull-on design and are available in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large. Sold by Macy’s

Top back-to-school accessories for fall 2022

RVCA Boys’ Curved Brim Trucker Hat

Any kid who loves a sporty look needs a classic trucker hat. This one pairs perfectly with their numerous outfits thanks to the curved bill, front logo and mesh back. Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

High Sierra Swoop Backpack

It’s the three tiers of exterior pockets that give the Swoop Backpack a unique design, as well as easy access to numerous small items. The large exterior compartment is roomy enough to fit a stack of textbooks. The pack is also durable and available in several stylish colors. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

Lands’ End Kids’ Fisherman Knit Hat

When it gets cold this fall, your child will need a warm hat. This one is made of a soft knit material that’s flexible, warm and comfortable. It’s available in two colors and looks great too. Sold by Kohl’s

Top back-to-school shoes for fall 2022

Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Lugged Casual Sneakers

In addition to the iconic high-top design, these Chuck Taylor’s have lugged soles that are all the rage this year. So is the bright white color that goes with just about any outfit. Sold by Macy’s

adidas Kids’ Grade School Nizza Platform Shoes

Platform shoes are everywhere this season, and they can be on your kid’s feet too with this high-fashion pair. In addition to the elevated soles, they offer a retro stripe design with a cool ’70s flare. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

