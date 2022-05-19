Which GE dishwasher is best?

GE has been making quality household appliances since 1905, and today it is the fastest-growing appliance company in the United States. In fact, half of the households in the U.S. have a GE appliance.

A reliable choice, GE dishwashers come with various features, so you can find one that fits your needs, no matter the size of your household or your budget. The best is the GE Top Control Smart Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher, which is powerful and efficient, giving you sparkling dishes every time.

What to know before you buy a GE dishwasher

Front control vs. top control

Today’s GE dishwashers have a lot of high-tech features, but the first decision you need to make is between the two types of dishwashers available: top control or front control.

: These dishwashers have the control panel on the top of the unit, and you need to open the door to get access. The sleek front creates a minimal look and makes it easy to clean. Front control: These dishwashers have a control panel on the front. The panel is often larger and easier to access. This classic look might not be for everyone, and sometimes buttons can be accidentally pushed.

Color and finish

GE dishwashers come in a variety of colors. The most popular option is stainless steel, but they are also available in white, black and slate. A few models also come in bisque, black slate and black stainless.

If you have young children or keeping a tidy kitchen is a priority, consider getting a fingerprint-resistant model. They are available in stainless steel, slate, black stainless and black slate.

Capacity

Unless you’re purchasing a countertop or compact dishwasher, most standard GE dishwashers are 24 inches wide, 25 inches deep and 35 inches tall.

What sets a dishwasher apart is how much it can hold, and that capacity is measured in place settings. Place settings are the dishes, silverware and glasses used by one person during a three-course meal. Place settings range from 10 on the small side to 16 on the large.

Consider purchasing dishwasher baskets to make the most of your space. They can even help save you time when putting away the dishes.

What to look for in a quality GE dishwasher

Dry Boost

GE’s innovative drying option dries dishes up to three times better than the standard heated dry option. It works exceptionally well on hard-to-dry items, such as plastics.

Active Flood Protect

Forget about your dishwasher leaking and ruining your floor. This feature has a sensor that detects and prevents any water overflow. Some models have additional leak defense that immediately triggers a pump to dispose of excess water.

Hard Food Disposer

This small stainless steel blade grinds up food particles so they can pass through the drain. This prevents you from having to soak or pre-wash dishes, so you can let your dishwasher detergent do the work.

How much can you expect to spend on a GE dishwasher

The price of a GE dishwasher varies depending on the features and the place settings. The smaller and most basic models start at $250, while the newest models with the most high-tech features cost $1,650.

GE dishwasher FAQ

Does GE make dishwashers that are Wi-Fi compatible?

A. Yes, GE makes a line of smart dishwashers with built-in Wi-Fi that lets you control settings, monitor cycles, lock and unlock the door, troubleshoot issues and even order more detergent through the SmartHQ app on your smartphone. Some GE dishwashers come with optimal Wi-Fi that requires you to purchase a U+ connect module separately.

How can I remove stains from the inside of my dishwasher?

A. Mineral buildup and food and detergent residue can stain the inside walls of your dishwasher and even cause rust. If you can’t clean it by hand, try running a regular wash with citric acid crystals in the detergent cup. Then run a normal cycle with detergent.

What’s the best GE dishwasher to buy?

Top GE dishwasher

Top Control Smart Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: This 24-inch stainless steel dishwasher with a 16-place-setting capacity is quiet but still powerful and efficient, while the third rack lets you clean more dishes with every load.

What you’ll love: The specialized Dry Boost technology gets dishes dryer than standard heat. No pre-rinse is required because the steam pre-wash loosens food and stains without soaking. The bottle wash jets easily clean water bottles and tall items. The Auto Sense Cycle can help you maximize efficiency and save energy by sensing and tailoring each cycle to the load.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported draining issues after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top GE dishwasher for the money

Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: High Wash Performance and Dry Boost technology mean this dishwasher can clean and dry your dishes thoroughly every time.

What you’ll love: With a 12-place setting capacity and full coverage on the upper and lower racks, cleanup is easy at the end of the night or after a large gathering. The built-in sensor alerts you to water leaks and can give you peace of mind.

What you should consider: Some customers feel this model doesn’t last as long as some of the higher-end dishwashers.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: This 24-inch model comes in four colors and has the choice of a bar handle or pocket handle.

What you’ll love: The steam option loosens food before the cycle without pre-rinsing or soaking your dishes, while the sanitation cycle reduces 99.9% of bacteria. You can easily clean large items up to 10.5 inches tall because of the adjustable upper rack. The top and side installation brackets give you the option of mounting your dishwasher under any countertop or on the side of the cabinets.

What you should consider: Some customers feel the rack layout is not as efficient as other GE dishwashers.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

