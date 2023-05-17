MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a mother or new mother in need, this may be the event for you.

On May 23, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Seed Sower is partnering with the United Way of Southern WV and are hosting a community baby shower! Come collect supplies and materials needed for moms and babies.

The shower is located at Seed Sower Manor at 503 4th Avenue, Montgomery, WV 25136.

Come out and show your support as well with the baby registry at, https://www.walmart.com/registry/BR/0ddf9279-a068-4119-a921-4ec049179b94?fbclid=IwAR1SqVgewjyDwc6gVFWDbaY9L2TMSGR9bhpB-GJIhMsfS7UINn7JocDe-BQ.