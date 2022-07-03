Which gate is best for keeping a baby safe?

It’s important to baby-proof your living spaces the minute you think your little one is about to start crawling. Items on your baby-proofing checklist should include putting covers on all electrical outlets and childproof locks on cabinets. Another essential task is putting up baby gates on stairways or blocking any unsafe areas, such as the bathroom.

The Evenflo Secure Step Baby Gate is safe and versatile. Regardless of your space or needs, there’s an Evenflo baby gate to suit them.

What to know before you buy an Evenflo baby gate

Types

Pressure-mounted baby gates: These gates don’t require any drilling or hardware, making them the best option for those living in apartments or who might want to move the baby gate to different locations throughout the day. These gates stay between two walls due to pressure usually exerted by spindles or a spring-loaded rod.

The downside to pressure-mounted baby gates is that they aren’t completely secure. If a child pushes on the gate or tries to climb over, it could fall over. For this reason, pressure-mounted baby gates are better used in hallways and doorways rather than on stairs.

Wall-mounted baby gates: These gates require a little more work to install because they come with hardware or brackets that mount onto the wall. Make sure you pick a spot where you won’t mind seeing holes or can fill them after you remove the gate when it’s no longer necessary. Wall-mounted baby gates are safer because it’s hard to knock them over.

Opening methods

There are a few ways to get through, or over, a baby gate once you install it. Simple pressure-mounted gates do not retract or have a door to open. To get through these types of baby gates, you can step over the gate or remove it then replace it. This can be inconvenient, especially if you don’t have both hands free.

The most convenient baby gates are wall-mounted baby gates that have a door in the middle. Since wall-mounted baby gates stay put, these usually have a button or latch to open and close with one hand.

There are retractable baby gates that mount to the wall only on one side and have a latch on the other side. Pull or slide it open then latch it behind you.

What to look for in a quality Evenflo baby gate

Size

The average baby gate fits spaces 29 to 42 inches wide. Measure the area you want to block to ensure the baby gate you choose will fit perfectly. Extended-width gates are available for spaces such as wide hallways or an entryway to a living room.

Open direction

If you choose a baby gate with a door, check which direction the door opens. Some baby gates only swing in one direction while others open in both directions. This is important if you have your gate on the stairs.

Locking

Toddlers are smart and often figure out how to open the gate if they see someone do it enough times. If you’re concerned about this, opt for a gate that locks.

​​How much you can expect to spend on an Evenflo baby gate

Depending on size, material and type of Evenflo baby gate, expect to spend between $15-$100 on an Evenflo baby gate.

Evenflo baby gate FAQ

Can I use all Evenflo baby gates at the top of my stairs?

A. Only use hardware-mounted baby gates at the top of any stairs, as opposed to pressure-mounted baby gates, to minimize the risk of a child knocking the gate over and falling down the stairs.

Can Evenflo baby gates fit on my baseboards?

A. Some wall-mounted models may accommodate your baseboard. Others may require cutting your baseboard or mounting the baby gate above the baseboard.

What’s the best Evenflo baby gate to buy?

Top Evenflo baby gate

Evenflo Secure Step Baby Gate

What you need to know: This sturdy baby gate won’t budge and you can open and close it with one hand.

What you’ll love: No-floor-bar design eliminates tripping, and the gate opens in both directions. You can use it in almost any area, including at the top of stairs. This gate stays put once mounted, so you don’t have to worry about a child knocking it over.

What you should consider: This gate is not suitable for openings wider than 42 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Evenflo baby gate for the money

Evenflo Expansion Walk Thru Baby Gate

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive baby gate versatile enough to accommodate tight or large openings.

What you’ll love: It’s operated by a simple latch, and the telescoping safety rail prevents little fingers from getting pinched. This gate swings in both directions.

What you should consider: The latch can be difficult to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Evenflo Soft and Wide Baby Gate

What you need to know: This pressure-mounted mesh baby gate doesn’t require tools to install.

What you’ll love: It easily mounts by adjusting the spindles, which are rubber coated to protect walls. It’s extremely lightweight and little ones won’t get hurt on the soft mesh.

What you should consider: It doesn’t fit spaces narrower than 38 inches. Adults have to step over the gate since it doesn’t open up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

