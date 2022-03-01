Which teething rings are best?

At around 3 to 7 months old, infants begin to teethe, which can cause discomfort and make them fussy. One of the best things you can do for your teething baby is to provide them with a teething ring to help ease the pain.

Thanks to its multi-textured surface, easy-to-hold design and safe-for-baby food-grade silicone, the Baby Elefun Elephant Teether is the best choice for your baby’s teething ring.

What to know before you buy a teething ring

For such a simple object, there are several considerations to make before buying a teething ring. While these key considerations will get you on the right track, you can also check out the full teething toy buying guide from BestReviews.

Safety

Above all, you want to keep your baby safe. Many jewelry-style teethers mimic the look of necklaces or bracelets, but they can be a choking hazard or become wrapped too tightly around your baby’s hands and legs.

Along with that, the jewelry-style teething toys often have bead-like parts that can easily be swallowed, should the toy break, making it a choking hazard. Instead, a teething ring is an easy-to-handle option that has a safer design.

Material

It’s important to consider the material out of which a teething ring is made to ensure you are choosing a safe option. While there are plenty of choices, from low-end plastics to wood to food-grade silicone, you should look for a teething toy that is, at the very least, BPA-free.

Additionally, you may want to consider an option that is allergen-safe and free of irritants, like latex. Some teething rings also are heavy metals and phthalates. To ensure you are choosing a safe product, a teething ring made of food-grade silicone is always a safe bet.

What to look for in a quality teething ring

Multiple Textures

It is a good idea to choose a teething ring with multiple textures to give your baby a variety of soothing options. For example, a teething ring with bristles will help your baby adjust to the sensation of brushing their new teeth.

The best teething rings will have a variety of textures. Look for one with at least two or three, but having more is always better.

Shape

Consider the shape of the teething ring when making your purchase. A traditional teething ring is a simple circle, which is great for the front teeth but will be less efficient as the back molars start to come in.

Luckily, new variations on the traditional teething ring include extensions to allow your baby to reach molars as they come in. Look for a teething ring that has these extensions to make sure your teething ring is effective throughout the different stages of teething.

Easy to clean

As with anything that comes in contact with your baby’s mouth, you will want to keep their teething ring clean.

The best options are those that are safe for dishwashers, steamers, UV sanitizers or microwaves. These cleaning methods ensure that bacteria is killed before it reaches your baby’s mouth.

Entertaining

Babies have short attention spans and can be easily distracted. As much fun as your child can have while chewing on a teething ring, they’ll enjoy it far more if there are a couple of extra things on it to occupy them.

When shopping for a teething ring, look for one that has bright colors, rattles or moving parts, like rings. These will occupy your baby’s hands, improving their motor skills and keeping their mind working.

How much you can expect to spend on a teething ring

Teething rings can be as low as a couple of dollars for lower-end options, made with cheaper materials and fewer features, or they can be over $20 for higher-quality or all-natural materials. You can also find sets priced between $15-$30.

Teething ring FAQ

Are baby teething rings safe?

A. Yes, baby teething rings are safe. However, there are some safety considerations to consider. For one, there are some liquid-filled teething ring models available. If they aren’t made with quality materials, there’s a risk of the ring popping, and your baby could ingest toxic materials.

Additionally, you should avoid any teething ring that could be wrapped around your baby’s neck or that could wrap too tightly around their hands or feet. This would risk cutting off circulation, causing permanent damage to their extremities, or strangling them accidentally.

What age can a baby use a teething ring?

A. Generally speaking, your baby is safe to use a teething ring as soon as their teeth start coming in. The process will typically start around 3 months, with most children getting their first tooth around 6 months. They will continue the teething process throughout the first 30 months it takes to get their full set of “baby teeth.”

A teething ring won’t be necessary the whole time, but you will likely notice your child has a tendency to chew on things as long as teeth are coming in. Around 2 years old, they will start to develop their back-most molars, which is when a teething ring with extensions on it will be especially useful.

Do you sterilize teething rings?

A. Anything your baby puts in their mouth has the potential to get them sick if it isn’t clean, especially things like binkies, bottles and teething rings. That’s why it’s so important to get a teething ring you can sterilize.

Look for one made from food-grade silicone that can be sterilized, either in a steamer, a UV sterilizer, the dishwasher or the microwave.

What are the best teething rings to buy?

Top teething ring

Baby Elefun Elephant Teether

What you need to know: With five different textures and bristles — all made from food-grade silicone — the Baby Elefun Elephant Teether is the lightweight, easy-to-hold teething ring every baby needs.

What you’ll love: There’s really no bad way to clean this teething ring. It’s dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe and can be boiled, UV sterilized or steam sterilized. If you want to hand wash it, you can do that too.

What you should consider: As great as the various textures are, they will be more likely to build up a layer of grime, especially around the bristles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top teething ring for the money

Nuby IcyBite Keys

What you need to know: Combining the fun of keys and the gentle texture of a teething ring, the Nuby IcyBite Keys are a tried-and-true cooling favorite for teething babies.

What you’ll love: The best feature of the Nuby IcyBite Keys is the Purl Ice Technology that allows you to chill your baby’s teething ring for added relief on aching, fiery gums.

What you should consider: While these are made to be durable, teething rings with gel or liquid always pose a slightly higher risk, as they can be popped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond

Worth checking out

Comotomo Silicone Baby Teether

What you need to know: This teether has silicone arms that give your child a soothing experience.

What you’ll love: With a simple, one-piece design, the Comotomo Silicone Baby Teether is easy to clean because it’s made from food-grade silicone.

What you should consider: The only downside to this highly-reviewed product is it only features one texture versus offering a variety for your baby to choose from.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kasey Van Dyke writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.