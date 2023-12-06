Stock up on your beauty gifts now

If you have a beauty lover in your life, now is the time to score great deals on gifts they’ll love from Sephora. The “Gifts for All” event has up to 30% off fan favorites and bestsellers in makeup, skin care and more. To score these deals, use the code “YAYGIFTING” when you check out. And act fast because you only have a few days to shop — the “Gifts for All” event ends on Dec. 10.

Products including the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Dior Lip Glow Oil are 20% off and Sephora Collection items like Vegan Hydrating Lip Balm and the Sephora Destinations Eye Palette are 30% off for everyone. You can get even better deals if you’re a Beauty Insider, plus earn one point for every dollar you spend on qualifying Sephora purchases. To sign up, head to the Beauty Insider page and click “Join Now.”

Check out these great deals during Sephora’s ‘Gifts for All’ Event

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This leave-on lip mask moisturizes your lips while you sleep — plus, it delivers antioxidants, murumuru seed and shea butter to combat dryness and dullness.

NARS Mini Orgasm Blush and Lip Gloss Duo Set

This award-winning, must-have shade is now available in a duo set so you can get a blush and lip gloss (in purse-friendly mini sizes) at the same time.

Lancôme Définicils High Definition Lengthening Mascara

This flake-free, non-clumping mascara delivers longer lashes for a defining look that will undoubtedly become your go-to.

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Enhance your lips and bring out their natural color with this lightweight formula that nurtures, protects and moisturizes your lips while depositing a subtle gloss that will go perfectly with any look.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This lightweight, long-lasting blush blends well and is buildable to give you the exact amount of pigment you need to complete your look, whether you’re going for bold color or a subtle flush.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide

This gel primer adds a dewy finish to your look. It helps makeup grip to your skin — but also hydrates and protects.

Sephora Collection Vegan Hydrating Lip Balm

This lip balm is the best of both worlds — hydrating and almost sheer but with just a hint of natural color.

Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful Shadow and Liner Pencil

Get a pencil that can do both — this one, which doubles as a liner and a shadow. Plus, it’s waterproof and long-lasting.

Sephora Collection Sephora Destinations Eye Palette

Dreaming of a vacation? These palettes are inspired by faraway locations for looks you can wear during a getaway or at home.

Sephora Collection Mask Wishes Face and Body Skincare Set

This set of eight face and body masks makes a perfect gift for any skin care buff.

