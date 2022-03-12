Which Clinique lipstick is best?

In any ensemble, the right lipstick can be the finishing touch that pulls everything together. But trying to find that perfect product may feel more like pulling teeth than pulling your look together. You want a lipstick that looks good, feels good, is good for your skin and will last through every kiss and coffee sip throughout your day. Clinique is a beauty brand that uses skin-friendly ingredients to give you comfortable, high-quality lip color all day long.

What to know before you buy a Clinique lipstick

Formula

Clinique carries three main lipstick formulas: classic bullet lipsticks, liquid lipsticks and lipstick pencils.

Classic bullet lipsticks come in a bullet shape with a twist-up tube. They tend to provide a strong color that lasts for a while, but they flatten and become more difficult to apply after a couple of uses.

come in a bullet shape with a twist-up tube. They tend to provide a strong color that lasts for a while, but they flatten and become more difficult to apply after a couple of uses. Liquid lipsticks come in a similar tube to most lip glosses, with a liquid consistency and a doe-foot applicator. Though they take a long time to dry, they are very opaque and durable and can last all day once dry. They do dry out your lips, though, so make sure to thoroughly moisturize your lips before applying.

come in a similar tube to most lip glosses, with a liquid consistency and a doe-foot applicator. Though they take a long time to dry, they are very opaque and durable and can last all day once dry. They do dry out your lips, though, so make sure to thoroughly moisturize your lips before applying. Lipstick pencils usually come in a chubby pencil form that can be sharpened over and over again for a clean application even after numerous uses. They tend to last fairly well and vary in opacity. Keeping up with a sharpener can be a pain for some users.

Opacity

Extremely opaque lipsticks offer dramatic, vibrant color and tend to hide the natural lip. They are also harder to keep clean, so it is best to pair these lipsticks with lip liner. Less opaque lipsticks will be sheerer, showing more of the natural lip and requiring less precision.

Ingredients

Clinique has lipstick formulas that contain high-quality oils, such as jojoba oil, castor oil, shea butter, cocoa butter or mango butter, making them healthier for your lips. Some lipsticks also contain antioxidants such as vitamin E, so keep your eye out for ingredients you care about.

What to look for in a quality Clinique lipstick

Finish

Clinique offers three main finishes: glossy, matte and satin.

Glossy lipsticks are usually highly moisturizing and reflect light for a shimmery finish. They are comfortable and moisturizing, though they tend to wear off faster than other finishes.

lipsticks are usually highly moisturizing and reflect light for a shimmery finish. They are comfortable and moisturizing, though they tend to wear off faster than other finishes. Matte lipsticks, on the other hand, are opaque and long-lasting. They don’t reflect any light, creating bold and vibrant colors. They can dry out and be uncomfortable to wear, but they stay in place better than other types.

lipsticks, on the other hand, are opaque and long-lasting. They don’t reflect any light, creating bold and vibrant colors. They can dry out and be uncomfortable to wear, but they stay in place better than other types. Satin lipsticks are somewhere in between the other two finishes. Somewhat opaque and somewhat light-reflecting, they provide some moisture but maintain a fairly long wear time, making them a more comfortable alternative to the other finishes.

Wear time

Longevity is essential in good lipstick. Matte finishes and liquid formulas tend to have the longest wear times, lasting up to 8 hours. Satin finishes will last you 3-5 hours on average. Glossy lipsticks usually need to be reapplied after 2-3 hours.

Built-in primer

Clinique offers some lipsticks that have primer built-in, which means one less step in your makeup routine. The primer moisturizes and smooths your lips for easy application and a creamy look.

How much you can expect to spend on Clinique lipstick

Clinique lipsticks vary in price based on the finish and features, but most cost between $10-$23. $10-$14 lipsticks are usually sheer finishes with limited wear time, while a full-coverage matte finish will last most of the day, but will cost you $18-$23. For a mid-range lipstick with a 3-5 hour wear time, you can expect to pay between $14-$18.

Clinique lipstick FAQ

How can I make my lipstick last longer?

A. Create a base with lip liner. Not only will this help your lipstick last longer, but it will help provide a cleaner application. Setting spray or setting powder can increase longevity as well.

When should I throw out my old lipstick?

A. If you notice changes in the smell or texture of your lipstick, it has probably gone bad. Lipsticks usually expire after about two years.

Do I need to wear lipstick with my Clinique lipstick?

A. Generally, that is up to you. Bright, bold colors and finishes may require a liner for a cleaner look, but natural or light lipsticks may not need it. If your priority is precision, lip liner is usually a good decision.

What’s the best Clinique lipstick to buy?

Top Clinique lipstick

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer

What you need to know: This is a smooth and creamy traditional lipstick with built-in primer that is a fan favorite among this brand.

What you’ll love: With a moisturizing feel, the built-in primer means you don’t need another lip product, and the deeply pigmented colors come in matte, shimmer and satin finishes, so you can find the perfect shade and finish for your fit.

What you should consider: It lasts for several hours, but you will need to reapply for all-day coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta, Macy’s and Sephora

Top Clinique lipstick for the money

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm

What you need to know: This lip balm is user-friendly and comfortable, with a moisturizing formula at a budget-friendly price compared to other models in the brand.

What you’ll love: The crayon-like applicator is easy to use, the shea and mango butters give a moisturizing and smooth finish and the mid-range color isn’t too deep or too sheer.

What you should consider: It wears off more easily than others, requiring frequent application throughout the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Ulta and Sephora

Worth checking out

Clinique Almost Lipstick

What you need to know: True to its name, this minimal product is a unique choice for those who prefer minimal, natural-looking color.

What you’ll love: The sheer, natural-looking color is flattering on most skin tones. It’s lightweight and creamy without being sticky, and it’s a perfect neutral or casual lip.

What you should consider: This lipstick is not ideal for a bold or dramatic lip, and it only comes in two shades, so it may not work for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick

What you need to know: This unique lipstick with a pearl core for moisturizing and contouring comes in shimmer or satin finishes.

What you’ll love: In the center of the pigmented color lies a 3D pearl center that defines, moisturizes and contours and feels comfortable on your lips.

What you should consider: Some customers have said that the colors look different on the lips than they do in the tube.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Ulta and Sephora

Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer

What you need to know: Intense and rich, this matte lipstick comes with a built-in primer for a smooth finish, full coverage and easy application.

What you’ll love: It has bold pigmentation that feels weightless, creamy and comfortable with a full coverage that doesn’t require frequent reapplication.

What you should consider: Some customers had difficulty finding the proper shade based on the online swatches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

