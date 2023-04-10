Which sunscreen should you buy, Supergoop or Coola?

A good sunscreen is the most vital part of any skin care routine, even on cloudy days in winter. Supergoop and Coola are two of the most popular sunscreen brands on the market, especially regarding facial sunscreens and SPF skincare. Both brands offer lightweight, non-greasy formulas free from many harmful ingredients. So, which is better? It comes down to personal preference and price point. Supergoop offers more high-end skincare products but is generally more expensive than Coola, while Coola offers more scented sunscreens and sprays.

Supergoop sunscreen

Supergoop is a cult-favorite beauty brand with a huge range of SPF products for both the face and body. They produce sunscreen lotions, sprays, sticks and specialty skincare products using both chemical and mineral formulas. The brand is especially known for its SPF skincare and makeup lines, including tinted lotions, setting powders, serums, lip balm and eyeshadow.

All Supergoop products are made without oxybenzone (which can damage coral reefs) and other potentially harmful ingredients like octinoxate and parabens. And their signature white-and-yellow packaging is made with recyclable, post-consumer recycled materials. They also offer a free recycling program for all of their products.

Supergoop sunscreen costs anywhere from $20 to $50. Their bestselling body formula, Supergoop Play, costs around $32 for 5.5 fluid ounces. The Unseen Sunscreen facial sunscreen is priced at $36 for 1.7 fluid ounces.

Supergoop sunscreen pros

Sustainable packaging: Supergoop products are made with post-consumer recycled packaging. Plus, they have a free recycling program for all of their products.

Many Supergoop formulas include beneficial ingredients like vitamin E for added skin protection. Oxybenzone-free: Supergoop sunscreen does not contain oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens and many other harmful ingredients.

Supergoop sunscreen does not contain oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens and many other harmful ingredients. No synthetic fragrances: Supergoop uses all-natural fragrances and many formulas are fragrance-free.

Supergoop uses all-natural fragrances and many formulas are fragrance-free. Blue light and pollutant protection: Supergoop products are formulated to prevent blue light and pollution damage.

Supergoop sunscreen cons

More expensive: Supergoop is one of the pricier sunscreen brands on the market.

Best Supergoop sunscreens

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

This cult-favorite chemical face sunscreen has a sheer finish and smoothing texture that sits well under makeup or on top of a beard. And it’s water and sweat resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Supergoop Play 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 30

This 100% mineral sunscreen has a lightweight formula that works on both the face and body. Plus, it contains green algae and tucuma butter to smooth skin and fight free radicals.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Supergoop Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40

This two-in-one formula combines SPF protection with a high-potency vitamin C serum that brightens skin and targets dark spots caused by UV rays and blue light exposure. It’s easy to apply and sits perfectly under makeup and moisturizer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Coola sunscreen

Like Supergoop, Coola makes a huge range of sunscreens and SPF products, including lotions, sprays, tinted face creams and serums. Their product offerings include both chemical and mineral formulas, and all Coola products are made with at least 70% certified organic ingredients. Like Supergoop, they’re also reef-safe and cruelty-free and do not contain harmful ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Coola takes a “farm-to-face” approach, using all-natural ingredients that follow sustainable farming practices. And of all of their products are infused with anti-oxidant-rich ingredients like raspberry seed oil and prickly pear extract for added skin protection. Their sunscreen lineup offers many more spray sunscreens for both face and body and more scented formulas.

Coola sunscreens cost anywhere from $12 to $40. Their SPF50 Organic Sunscreen Spray is priced at $28 for 6 ounces, and their 100% Mineral Face Lotion costs $36 for 1.7 fluid ounces.

Coola sunscreen pros

Cost-effective: Coola sunscreens generally cost $5 to $15 less compared to similar products from Supergoop.

Coola sunscreens generally cost $5 to $15 less compared to similar products from Supergoop. Organic ingredients: All Coola sunscreens are made with at least 70% organic ingredients.

All Coola sunscreens are made with at least 70% organic ingredients. More spray sunscreen options: Coola offers many spray sunscreens for face and body with both chemical and mineral formulas.

Coola offers many spray sunscreens for face and body with both chemical and mineral formulas. More scented sunscreen options: Coola offers a range of scented formulas, including Guava Mango, Pina Colada and Peach Blossom.

Coola offers a range of scented formulas, including Guava Mango, Pina Colada and Peach Blossom. No synthetic fragrances: Coola’s fragrances are 100% natural, and all ingredients are included on the label.

Coola’s fragrances are 100% natural, and all ingredients are included on the label. Added antioxidants: Many Coola sunscreen formulas include antioxidant-rich ingredients like raspberry seed oil, linseed oil extract and cocoa extract.

Coola sunscreen cons

Less sustainable packaging: Coola does not list that their products are made from recycled plastic and the brand does not offer a recycling program for their packaging.

Best Coola sunscreens

Coola Organic Mineral Face Lotion

This face sunscreen is a 100% mineral formula without any chemical UV blockers. It leaves the skin velvety with a matte finish and the tinted formula acts as a BB cream with additional coverage and glow.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Coola Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

This water-resistant spray sunscreen is easy to apply and doesn’t leave a white residue or oily sheen. It comes in four all-natural tropical scents and a fragrance-free formula for sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Coola Scalp and Hair Mist Sunscreen SPF 30

This non-greasy scalp and hair mist is specially formulated to protect the delicate skin on your scalp. It’s also packed with color-protecting ingredients to protect your hair from UV fading.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Should you get Supergoop sunscreen or Coola sunscreen?

Both Supergoop and Coola offer superior sunscreen products in a range of styles and formulas—and either brand is a great buy. If you don’t mind spending a bit more for high-end SPF skincare products with skin-nourishing ingredients, Supergoop is your best bet. But if you’re looking for cost-effective sunscreen with organic ingredients and fun tropical scents, opt for Coola.

