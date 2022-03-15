Which bathtub mat is best?

Children, adults and the elderly are all susceptible to slipping, especially on a slick, wet surface like the bathtub. If you want to make your bathtub a safer place for everyone in your family, using a bathtub mat is the best option.

Depending on the size and style you want, there are many different bathtub mat options. However, thanks to its ultra-powerful grip and drainage holes to reduce moisture, the Gorilla Grip Patented Bathtub and Shower Mat is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a bathtub mat

Here are a few things to consider while looking for a bathtub mat.

Adhesion types

There are several different ways that a non-slip bathtub mat adheres to the floor of your bathtub.

Suction cups

The most common way a bathtub mat stays put on the floor of your tub is by using suction cups. Suction cups are a popular option since they stick with or without water. The number of suction cups on a bathtub mat influences its grip as well as the size of the suction cups. Bathtub mats can have over 300 suction cups.

Weighted mat

One downside of suction cups is that they don’t adhere to all surfaces, including textured bathtubs. A weighted mat is recommended for a textured tub, which uses a combination of the mat’s weight and pressure from the water to keep it secure. While it isn’t as non-slip as suction cups, it works better on textured tubs and won’t damage your tub.

Self-adhesion

Bathtub mats that adhere to the bottom of the tub like a sticker used to be very common. One positive feature of self-adhesive bathtub mats is that they stay exceptionally well, which is also the downside. These bathtub mats stick so well that they’re hard to remove and may even damage your tub.

Size

The average bathtub measures between about 60 inches long by 32 inches wide. The majority of bathtub mats fit in the center of the tub, leaving the end clear. While this is acceptable for most people, those with young children may want to consider an extra-long bathtub mat to decrease the risk of slips in the shower even further.

What to look for in a quality bathtub mat

There are several features common in a quality bathtub mat.

Drainage

One of the downsides of using a bathtub mat is that it can trap moisture that creates mold and mildew. One of the ways to cut down on bacteria and mildew is by using a bathtub mat with drainage. If air is allowed to circulate and water doesn’t get trapped, the mat is less likely to mold.

Maintenance

Regardless of the type of bathtub mat, they all require cleaning. If you want a bathtub mat that is straightforward to maintain, look for one that is machine washable. Scrubbing a bathtub mat by hand can be time-consuming, especially if you’re cleaning hundreds of suction cups.

Color and design

Luckily, bathtub mats come in many different colors and designs to match your bathroom decor. So, if you’re concerned about an unsightly bathtub mat, check around until you find a mat that fits your style.

How much you can expect to spend on a bathtub mat

Bathtub mats come in all styles, materials and sizes and cost between $5-$40.

Bathtub mat FAQ

Do I need to clean my bathtub mat?

A. Even though a bathtub mat is being covered with soap and water frequently, it still needs to be cleaned. In addition to bacteria and dirt getting caught in the bathmat, it can also trap moisture and cause mold and mildew to grow. Mold and mildew on the underside of the mat can become dangerous by making the bathtub mat slippery – not to mention, it can be dangerous to breathe in mold!

Can I use a bathtub mat in my shower stall if it covers the drain?

A. If your bathtub mat has drainage holes, it should be fine to use in a shower that covers the drain. However, to be safe, you should purchase a shower mat made especially for a shower with a drainage hole in the middle.

What’s the best bathtub mat to buy?

Top bathtub mat

Gorilla Grip Patented Bathtub and Shower Mat

What you need to know: With 324 suction cups to secure the mat to your bathtub, it will stay firmly in place and is easy to install.

What you’ll love: In addition to having an ultra-powerful grip, this bathtub mat is also constructed with hundreds of drainage holes to allow water and air to circulate, reducing moisture and preventing buildup.

What you should consider: This bathtub mat is time-consuming to clean since it has so many suction cups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bathtub mat for the money

Tike Smart Extra-Long Non-Slip Bathtub and Shower Mat

What you need to know: The extra-long length will cover the entire floor of a bathtub, making it safer for children, the elderly or anyone who struggles with a slippery tub.

What you’ll love: This bathtub mat is made of phthalate-free, BPA-free and allergen-free vinyl. It features 174 drainage holes to allow water to flow through and is machine washable for convenient cleaning.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that the bathtub mat has a chemical smell upon opening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LuxStep Loofah Shower and Bathtub Mat

What you need to know: Those looking for a non-vinyl bathtub mat option will appreciate this comfortable mat made of eco-friendly premium PVC material.

What you’ll love: Instead of suction cups, this bath mat features a non-slip layer on the bottom that reduces the risk of slips and falls and is easier to clean. The porous material also allows water to drain.

What you should consider: This bathtub mat is small and won’t cover the entire bathtub floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

