Bathtime should be an experience of tranquility and relaxation. One way to transform your bathroom into a sanctuary is with colors that remind you of nature. And there’s no better canvas than the often overlooked and utilitarian shower curtain. Sage green is all the rage these days when it comes to interior design. The earthy color, known for its peaceful properties, is perfect for a shower curtain so you can introduce a little calm into your bathing routine.

Our top pick is the Barossa Design Store Hotel Luxury Waffle-Weave, Heavyweight Fabric Shower Curtain, but depending on your taste and bathroom layout, you’ll want to consider all of the options before making your choice.

What to know before you buy a sage green shower curtain

Colors that go with sage green

Sage green is a versatile color that comes in a number of shades. When building your bathroom’s color palette, you’ll want to consider sage green’s tertiary colors: reddish-brown and purple. A lighter shade of sage green will push you toward beiges and lavenders or slates, whereas a darker, richer sage green will combine nicely with burnt siennas and dark, pastel purples like English violet.

Sage green also pairs beautifully with ochres and other shades of green. And you can’t go wrong with white.

Styling your sage green shower curtain

Because sage green is so subdued and mellow, you can work it into just about any design scheme. Mid-century modern is a classic interior design scheme where sage green really thrives. But if you like a little touch of country, a more pared down boho theme can also absorb sage green quite nicely. In both styles, think about using natural woods like teak and wicker. In the case of boho, play up the natural relationship between the color and the materials in your home. When it comes to mid-century modern, lean into the inherent austerity of such a stately color. Whatever your interior design taste, don’t be afraid to throw in some eucalyptus, tropical plants and soothing candles.

Size

The standard shower curtain is 72 by 72 inches, but that doesn’t mean shower curtains are one-size-fits-all. Depending on the layout of your bathroom and the type of bathtub you have, you might find that you need a longer or wider shower curtain. If your bathtub has more than one side exposed, look for an extra-wide shower curtain. These are between 108 to 180 inches in width. If you have high ceilings, you’ll need an extra-long shower curtain, which typically measures 84 inches long.

What to look for in a quality sage green shower curtain

Material

When looking for a sage green shower curtain, you’re going to want to carefully consider what it’s made out of. This can affect how easy it is to clean, its durability and weight. A cotton shower curtain, for instance, can be machine-washed and last forever. But because it’s so absorbent, you’ll need a curtain liner to protect it. It’s also heavy, so your typical tension curtain rod won’t be up to the job.

Nylon shower curtains, on the other hand, are the least durable and require replacing every six to 12 months. But they’re completely water-resistant and lightweight. They just don’t look as luxurious as cotton.

Polyester offers the best of both worlds: the look of fabric with the water-resistance of nylon. These are also heavy and are a little less durable than cotton.

Pattern vs. solid

Whether you choose a patterned or solid sage green shower curtain comes down to your taste and style. Use patterns if you want to add a little visual texture to your decor. Patterns are also excellent opportunities to bring another color into the mix, or to tone down the sage green with white or off-white.

Solids can be used to great effect, especially when treated as a canvas. Used as a backdrop, your solid shower curtain can animate the surrounding decor like a sage green screen.

Hooks vs. grommets

Shower curtains can be mounted to your curtain rod in one of two ways: using sewn-in grommets or hooks. Grommets allow you to slide the curtain directly onto the rod. Because they’re in the curtain themselves, grommets can make it harder to get your shower curtain to lie flat, which leads to bunching. Hooks are harder to install, but are easier to slide about and can get the maximum stretch out of your curtain. They also present a fun interior-design opportunity.

How much you can expect to spend on a sage green shower curtain

Depending on size and material, expect to spend between $10-$40 on a sage green shower curtain. Custom prints can go up to as much as $80.

Sage green shower curtain FAQ

How do I protect my shower curtain from mold and mildew?

A. Your bathroom is the most humid room in the house. For this reason, whatever material you use is prone to mold and mildew. If you have a fabric shower curtain, be sure to wash it once a month. You’ll also want a shower curtain liner, even for polyester, as these provide a protective barrier and limit overflow onto your floors. Make sure to open a window or turn on an exhaust fan while showering to keep air moving.

What kind of shower curtain rod should I use?

A. If your shower curtain is under 10 pounds, you can use most tension rods without fear of your curtain collapsing. But heavier-duty tension rods (like those that can hold up to 30 pounds) will stand up best to repeated use and fabrics like polyester and cotton.

What’s the best sage green shower curtain to buy?

Top sage green shower curtain

Barossa Design Store Hotel Luxury Waffle-Weave, Heavyweight Fabric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: With a subtle waffle weave, this textured, solid green shower curtain is thick and luxurious.

What you’ll love: Barossa offers the shower curtain in a huge range of sizes and colors. The polyester blend is 230 GSM, so it’s durable and heavy. It’s machine-washable and water-repellent without any chemical coating. It mounts via thin stainless steel shower hooks.

What you should consider: You have to purchase the hooks separately. The curtain does not have magnets at the bottom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sage green shower curtain for the money

N&Y HOME Fabric Shower Curtain or Liner with Magnets Sage Green

What you need to know: This is a sensible, lightweight solution on a budget if you’re envying green for your bathroom.

What you’ll love: The 100% polyester curtain is 100 GSM and treated for water-resistance. It’s machine-washable and features a reinforced header with rustproof grommets. Magnets at the bottom help prevent splashing and enhance privacy.

What you should consider: This shower curtain does not come with hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SherryDecorBoutique Sage Stripes Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This gorgeous striped shower curtain features rich, textured shades of green.

What you’ll love: The custom-printed pattern goes from a dark green to beige so you can match it to many different color palettes. The shower curtain is available in one size: 71 by 74 inches. It’s 100% polyester and machine-washable and has 12 grommets for separately sold hooks.

What you should consider: The custom print is only on one side of the curtain.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

